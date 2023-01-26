Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
bluebonnetnews.com
Plane crash in Cleveland, rescue being hampered by flooding rain
A small plane crashed in Cleveland Sunday night en route to Cleveland Municipal Airport, authorities say. According to Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has been in communication with 911 dispatchers. The plane crashed south of the airport in a wooded area. Emergency personnel...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
tourcounsel.com
Greenspoint Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Greenspoint Mall is a quiet shopping center, with a good atmosphere, and different stores to go shopping. In addition, the Fast Food area is very varied.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
Severe storm threat shifts to Southeast after tornadoes battered Houston suburbs
The same line of powerful severe storms that battered the Houston area in southeastern Texas is now pushing its way across the Southeast and is expected to impact areas from northern Florida to eastern North Carolina.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
17K+
Followers
284
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0