spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Plane crash in Cleveland, rescue being hampered by flooding rain

A small plane crashed in Cleveland Sunday night en route to Cleveland Municipal Airport, authorities say. According to Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has been in communication with 911 dispatchers. The plane crashed south of the airport in a wooded area. Emergency personnel...
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
HOUSTON, TX
