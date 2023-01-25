ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public gets more time to comment on $150M federal deal with Passaic River polluters

By James M. O'Neill, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The public will have extra time to submit comments on a proposed settlement the federal government negotiated with 85 companies that polluted the lower Passaic River and have agreed to pay a combined $150 million toward one of the most expensive environmental cleanups in U.S. history.

While the amount has been described as a "landmark" settlement by some, it represents only 11% of the $1.4 billion price tag to remove cancer-causing dioxin, PCBs, mercury and other industrial pollutants that have remained buried for decades in the riverbed.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice have extended the public comment period to March 22.

The EPA and the Justice Department alleged that the 85 companies and other entities are responsible for releases of hazardous substances into the lower Passaic, contaminating the 17-mile tidal stretch, including the lower 8.3 miles.

The proposed consent decree seeks to hold them accountable for their share of the total cost of cleaning up this stretch of the river.

More: EPA lands $150M for Passaic River cleanup, fraction of $1.4B cost. So who pays the rest?

Some advocates have criticized the amount of money agreed to in the consent decree.

"I can say right off the top that the settlement seems very low, particularly in light of the number of parties involved and the overall cost of the work," Michele Langa, who co-chairs a community group that advises the Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup, said when the decree was first announced in December.

Officials at the EPA have said they are still conducting enforcement proceedings with other "private parties that are responsible for a larger share of the cleanup costs." That includes Occidental Chemical Corp. of Texas, which inherited the liability of the former Diamond Alkali plant in Newark, whose workers dumped dioxin into the river while making the infamous Vietnam War defoliant Agent Orange.

The proposed settlement is available for public review on the Justice Department website . The comment period was originally scheduled to end on Feb. 5.

After the close of the comment period, federal officials will evaluate the comments they have received and prepare a response. If the government still considers the settlement appropriate, it will seek approval of the consent decree by the court.

For additional information and site background, visit the Diamond Alkali Superfund profile page .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Public gets more time to comment on $150M federal deal with Passaic River polluters

