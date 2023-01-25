Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Collider
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
Collider
'Life' Shows Eddie Murphy's Underused Dramatic Chops
Film audiences in 1999 were fortunate enough to see a different side of Eddie Murphy. While he was a guarantor of comedy hits throughout the '80s and '90s, Murphy only gave audiences glimpses of his all-around talents as a one-of-a-kind movie star. His career featured recurring minor ebbs and flows, and coming off of The Nutty Professor in 1996, he was in the midst of a resurgence of super-stardom. Life should have been the ultimate summation of his remarkable career, but instead, this comedy-drama about a pair of wrongfully convicted friends who bond during a life sentence in prison arrived without much fanfare. A middling box office return and mixed reviews caused this film from Ted Demme to come and go, but a retroactive examination of the star vehicle for Murphy shines a light on his untapped potential as a dramatic actor, and exhibits a window to the kind of projects he could have taken on more often in his later years.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
Collider
Annie Is In Her "Vengeance Era" In New 'The Boys' Behind-the-Scenes Image
The marketing team behind the hit show The Boys fills the empty gap between seasons with original and funny content on both its official Twitter and the offshoot Twitter Vought International. They also love to tease fans with behind the scenes images and content, and this image they posted of Erin Moriarty is no exception.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Collider
Carol Burnett To Celebrate 90th Birthday with Special 'Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love'
Comedy icon, actress, and writer Carol Burnett will be celebrating her birthday this year with a special feature show. The 2-hour show will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 26, as the comedian celebrates turning 90. The special feature is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and it will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests.
Collider
'Iron Man' Was the Only Way the MCU Could Have Kicked Off
The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently wrapped up Phase Four of its sprawling saga and kicks off Phase 5 in February with the imminent release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As the MCU embarks on Phase 5, which will encompass The Multiverse Saga, it’s time to look back 15 years, when the MCU first began in 2008 with Iron Man.
Collider
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
Collider
'Poker Face' Episode 2 Ending Explained: Somebody Won the Lottery
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Poker Face.Rian Johnson sure does know how to create a killer detective. What do you think Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale would think of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc? In Episode 1 of Poker Face, we met the eccentric and eclectic Charlie Cale, a woman who can and will call you on your bullsh*t with 100% accuracy. Even though this series features an entirely new mystery each episode, there are still some threads that will likely be pulled throughout Season 1.
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Collider
Tom McCarthy Teams Up With Ed Brubaker for 'Pulp' Movie Adaptation
Tom McCarthy and Ed Brubaker are teaming up to work on a feature adaptation of Brubaker's graphic novel Pulp, according to Above the Line. McCarthy may also direct the movie, depending on how the script comes together. While there are no details about the exact plot points in the movie,...
Collider
Rick Riordan Teases What to Expect From 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan has hinted at what is to come in the 2024 Disney+ series, and revealed what it is like working with Adam Copeland, who will portray Ares in the series. “Focal an lae: coraí, wrestler, one who practices the sport of coraíocht. I’m...
Collider
10 Highest-Grossing Television Shows of All Time
Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader reach audience and accessible to a person of any age.
Collider
Who Plays Ellie in 'The Last of Us,' and What Do We Know Her From?
HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?
Collider
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Collider
New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action
Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
Collider
Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
Whatever your feelings might be about the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent restructuring, there's no denying the fact that HBO Max continues to be one of the best streaming services available on the market. Part of that is definitely thanks to the humongous library of hit HBO shows of the past that the service provides access to but it's also because the streamer has continued to put out high-quality content like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many more. So far in 2023, HBO has had a great start to the year with the acclaimed series adaptation of The Last of Us. They'll be trying to continue that success with a host of new titles being added to the catalog come February but, as is the case with every month, there will also be some beloved movies and shows leaving the service. Hopefully not as much as last year though.
Collider
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
Comments / 0