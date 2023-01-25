Read full article on original website
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Oscar nominations 2023 — full list and how to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and more
Get the Oscar nominations 2023 list and find out where to watch the Oscar movies streaming online
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith
If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Oscar Nominee Selma Vilhunen Puts Open Relationship at the Heart of ‘Four Little Adults,’ First Clip Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales agency LevelK has unveiled the first clip (below) for Selma Vilhunen’s “Four Little Adults,” set to bow at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and then Goteborg. The film sees a happily married couple faced with an affair and then trying to embrace it, welcoming the husband’s lover into their daily routine. And that’s just the beginning. The film was produced by Tuffi Films and Aurora Films, with Hobab and Manny Films also on board. It stars Eero Milonoff (“Border”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). “All my life I have been wondering about monogamy. I guess I have been questioning my own choices, what...
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Netflix For Your Next Movie Night
While we all love that Netflix has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a movie all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed reviews to help us narrow dow...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
‘Skinamarink’ streaming release date on Shudder, confirmed
There’s pure, unfiltered nightmares, and then there’s Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink — the latest viral horror sensation that is paralyzing cerebrums and reminding film buffs about the horrors of being a terrified child alone in the dark. The movie, which borrows its title from the lyrics of a classic children’s song, revolves around a young brother and sister who awaken to an empty house with their parents nowhere to be found. After making its much-anticipated debut at the Fantasia Film Festival back in July, the experimental horror eventually made waves online, with social media platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter propelling the feature to popularity and acclaim.
Natalie Portman Kept Messing up Her Lines in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Because of Anthony Hopkins
Natalie Portman had difficulty acting alongside Anthony Hopkins after being such a fan of his for so long.
