7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023. While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed. As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
Collider
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories
Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes
You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
Oscar nominations 2023 — full list and how to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and more
Get the Oscar nominations 2023 list and find out where to watch the Oscar movies streaming online
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Skinamarink’ streaming release date on Shudder, confirmed
There’s pure, unfiltered nightmares, and then there’s Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink — the latest viral horror sensation that is paralyzing cerebrums and reminding film buffs about the horrors of being a terrified child alone in the dark. The movie, which borrows its title from the lyrics of a classic children’s song, revolves around a young brother and sister who awaken to an empty house with their parents nowhere to be found. After making its much-anticipated debut at the Fantasia Film Festival back in July, the experimental horror eventually made waves online, with social media platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter propelling the feature to popularity and acclaim.
Android Authority
The 20 best TV shows on Freevee to binge watch
Find some old classic shows to binge or some new and exclusive favorite series. Amazon Freevee is not just the place to watch movies for free you can’t find on its sister paid service Amazon Prime Video. It’s also the place to binge-watch some great television series as well. But what are the best TV shows on Freevee? The free streaming service has a pretty solid library of titles, ranging from classics of the 1960s to more modern shows.
Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Streaming On Netflix or Hulu? Where To Watch
Have I streamed all the films nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards? No. But I was lucky enough to watch the movie that led the way with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert): Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Collider
'Poker Face' Episode 2 Ending Explained: Somebody Won the Lottery
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Poker Face.Rian Johnson sure does know how to create a killer detective. What do you think Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale would think of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc? In Episode 1 of Poker Face, we met the eccentric and eclectic Charlie Cale, a woman who can and will call you on your bullsh*t with 100% accuracy. Even though this series features an entirely new mystery each episode, there are still some threads that will likely be pulled throughout Season 1.
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
IGN
Tomb Raider TV Series in the Works at Amazon from Fleabag Writer
After a long break, Lara Croft is on the comeback trail. THR reports that a television show about the famous video game adventurer is in development at Amazon, with Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached to pen the scripts and executive produce. THR also reported that Amazon has plans to also...
Watch Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Without a Subscription to HBO or HBO Max
HBO‘s The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey based on the PlayStation game of the same name. Learn how to keep up with Joel and Ellie in new episodes of The Last of Us without a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Here’s how to stream the HBO Max series for free.
Collider
10 Highest-Grossing Television Shows of All Time
Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader reach audience and accessible to a person of any age.
