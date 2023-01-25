Read full article on original website
‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals OG Ashley, Tatyana Ali, Has Joined The Cast
Bel-Air season 2 looks like it will be as good or possibly better than its first.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Heidi Gardner Asks Michael B. Jordan to be Her Valentine but Lil Baby Accepts in New ‘SNL’ Teaser
This week’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Michael B. Jordan, and Lil Baby will be the musical guest. Ahead of the episode, the two stars appeared with cast member Heidi Garnder for some promo. In the clip, Hardner is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan, who...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub
"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Wilmer Valderrama's Net Worth In 2023 From 'That '70s Show' to 'NCIS' and More
Find out how much Wilmer Valderrama rakes in per episode.
EW.com
Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing
Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’
BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
Christopher Meloni Plays Coy After Upcoming Lip-Lock with Former Costar Mariska Hargitay Is Teased on SVU
Earlier this week, the actress who plays Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Capt. Olivia Benson revealed she'd received a thoughtful birthday gift her former on-screen partner There's one person Christopher Meloni won't be kissing on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After an intimate moment between Stabler and Mariska's Hargitay's Olivia Benson was teased in a recent show promo, the actor who plays Detective Elliot Stabler joked he's not up for a smooch with an unexpected fellow dramatic actor best known for his work on Mad Med. When a Twitter user joked...
Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut With Coldplay as Musical Guest
Pedro Pascal has been set as the host for the Feb. 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” with Coldplay performing as the musical guest. This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records. The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
Watch: 'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
"Party Down," a comedy series starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, will return with new episodes in February.
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
