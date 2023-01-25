Read full article on original website
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
‘The Longest Goodbye' Review: A Heartfelt Look at the Human Side of Space Travel | Sundance 2023
Space, the final frontier. While it may feel like sometimes we are a far cry away from the world of the fictional Starfleet, The Longest Goodbye shows just how much work and how much mental fortitude is required for space travel, especially long-term space travel. Directed by Ido Mizrahy, The Longest Goodbye may seem to be about training astronauts for an eventual trip to Mars, but it also drills down deep into the look at the mental conditions a person must put themselves into when it comes to this type of severe isolation.
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
The 10 Best Prohibition Era Gangster Movies
From 1920 to 1933 in the USA, alcohol was banned under Prohibition. The acts of selling or consuming alcohol were criminalized, but few American adults seemed willing to part with the alcoholic beverages they'd grown used to. As such, gangsters and criminal organizations stepped in to provide illegal alcohol to the American public. The industry was deregulated and illegal, with frequent clashes between criminals and the law throughout the 1920s and into the 1930s, until Prohibition was repealed.
Tom McCarthy Teams Up With Ed Brubaker for 'Pulp' Movie Adaptation
Tom McCarthy and Ed Brubaker are teaming up to work on a feature adaptation of Brubaker's graphic novel Pulp, according to Above the Line. McCarthy may also direct the movie, depending on how the script comes together. While there are no details about the exact plot points in the movie,...
'All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt' Review: Raven Jackson's Riveting Debut is an Emotional Epic of Small Moments | Sundance 2023
When we inevitably take our final breaths, what is it that we will hold onto? In an existence that is full of pain, joy, and everything in between, we don’t always know what it is that will have a profound impact on us. It can certainly be big moments, such as the loss of a loved one or the birth of a child, though it can also be a culmination of many other small ones as well. In All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, the stunning feature debut from writer-director Raven Jackson that proved to be the absolute best film of not just this year’s Sundance Film Festival but any other to date, the world is seen through the poetic refractions of how these memories are molded together. It reveals the way how, when all else has faded, it is the rhythm and rhyme of life’s echoes that become the enduring legacies we leave behind to those who loved us.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action
Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
Whatever your feelings might be about the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent restructuring, there's no denying the fact that HBO Max continues to be one of the best streaming services available on the market. Part of that is definitely thanks to the humongous library of hit HBO shows of the past that the service provides access to but it's also because the streamer has continued to put out high-quality content like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many more. So far in 2023, HBO has had a great start to the year with the acclaimed series adaptation of The Last of Us. They'll be trying to continue that success with a host of new titles being added to the catalog come February but, as is the case with every month, there will also be some beloved movies and shows leaving the service. Hopefully not as much as last year though.
'Poker Face' Episode 2 Ending Explained: Somebody Won the Lottery
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Poker Face.Rian Johnson sure does know how to create a killer detective. What do you think Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale would think of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc? In Episode 1 of Poker Face, we met the eccentric and eclectic Charlie Cale, a woman who can and will call you on your bullsh*t with 100% accuracy. Even though this series features an entirely new mystery each episode, there are still some threads that will likely be pulled throughout Season 1.
'Escape To The Country' Is Your New Favorite BritBox Obsession
There is a list of TV shows, or kinds of TV shows, that are on free-to-air that makes you wonder who tunes into them every week. The conclusion is usually "your grandma," in the nicest way possible, and house-hunting shows are close to the top of that list. The many variations of House Hunters, Grand Designs, Lakefront Bargain Hunt, all shows with a similar formula that turns the camera on one of the more tedious parts on finding a place to live. Retirees and first-time house-buyers, going from house to house and discussing their strengths and weaknesses, and seeing if it fits within their budget.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $608 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will claim its seventh straight weekend at number one, with a projected finish between $14 million and $16 million at the box office. With $3.5 million this Friday — down just 24% from last week — The Way of Water’s running domestic total stands at an astonishing $608 million.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
'Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls' Review: The Internet's "Weird Guy" Gets His Own Disaster of a Movie | Sundance 2023
If you’ve been around the Internet long enough, you may have stumbled across videos of a bearded man parodying news coverage of bizarre events with a goofy character intercut with normal people being interviewed. No, not that one. Nope, not that one either. The specific character I’m referring to is the “weird guy” AKA Marcus J. Trillbury AKA Onyx the Fortuitous who is the creation of and performed by Andrew Bowser. If you watch any of these videos, you may find yourself lightly chuckling along at the absurdity of his bizarre proclamations and the manner in which he says them. No matter which one you watch, in the end, you’ll likely close your computer and get up to go about your day without any particularly lasting memory of what can loosely be called a web series. In small bits, they aren’t all that bad. However, in further proof that not all small sketches should be made into nearly two-hour-long feature films, taking this character and putting him on a bigger canvas exposes how one-note he is.
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
Who Plays Ellie in 'The Last of Us,' and What Do We Know Her From?
HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?
Annie Is In Her "Vengeance Era" In New 'The Boys' Behind-the-Scenes Image
The marketing team behind the hit show The Boys fills the empty gap between seasons with original and funny content on both its official Twitter and the offshoot Twitter Vought International. They also love to tease fans with behind the scenes images and content, and this image they posted of Erin Moriarty is no exception.
