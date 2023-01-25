Read full article on original website
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Needs to be Cast in More Leading Roles
It’s hard to think of a bigger 2022 breakout star on television than Ebon Moss-Bachrach. While Moss-Bachrach has been doing notable work on television shows like Girls and The Punisher for many years, he essentially stole some of the most popular breakout shows of 2022 with his dynamic supporting performances. Between Andor, The Bear, The Dropout, and his film role in Sharp Stick, it was impossible to ignore this cinematic chameleon, even though each role was completely distinguishable from the others. It’s likely a trajectory that will continue, but Moss-Bachrach has proven time and time again that he’s worthy of leading roles.
'Iron Man' Was the Only Way the MCU Could Have Kicked Off
The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently wrapped up Phase Four of its sprawling saga and kicks off Phase 5 in February with the imminent release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As the MCU embarks on Phase 5, which will encompass The Multiverse Saga, it’s time to look back 15 years, when the MCU first began in 2008 with Iron Man.
'Infinity Pool': Cast & Character Guide: Who Stars in Brandon Cronenberg's New Film
How far would the average person go to get out of a deadly situation? Would they sacrifice everything at their disposal, even if it means sacrificing their own humanity? Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, asks viewers these questions and more in his new sci-fi horror film, Infinity Pool which released in theaters on January 27, 2023. It stars rising scream queen Mia Goth, as well as Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. Skarsgård and Coleman play James and Em Foster, a relatively wealthy, young couple on a trip to a remote island with a set of mysterious companions (Goth and Jalil Lespert) who are fans of James' literary work. James is looking for inspiration for his new book. After a fateful accident, James and Em are arrested and threatened with the death penalty. However, there's a way out. For enough money, they can have themselves cloned and watch their doubles take the lethal punishment in their place. In survival mode, this option seems pretty straightforward, but of course, nothing is as it seems. What follows is a terrifying plunge into a culture seeping in violence and vulgar indulgence.
Why Has a Hot Wheels Movie Been So Hard to Put Into Overdrive?
With the Warner Bros./Mattel movie Barbie on the horizon, it looks like these two corporations are eager to keep making motion pictures together. Warner Bros./Mattel Films, in association with Bad Robot, announced that Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson would be writing a brand new script for a movie based on Hot Wheels. Those miniature cars have been dominating the imaginations of children and grocery store checkout aisles for decades now, making it no surprise that Hollywood would want to make a movie based on these vehicles. What is surprising, though, is how long major studios have been determined to make a Hot Wheels film happen. In an industry where movies as inexplicable as The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Welcome to Marwen exist, filmmakers have spent decades now trying and failing to crack what a motion picture version of Hot Wheels would look like.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action
Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $608 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will claim its seventh straight weekend at number one, with a projected finish between $14 million and $16 million at the box office. With $3.5 million this Friday — down just 24% from last week — The Way of Water’s running domestic total stands at an astonishing $608 million.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
Who Plays Ellie in 'The Last of Us,' and What Do We Know Her From?
HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?
Annie Is In Her "Vengeance Era" In New 'The Boys' Behind-the-Scenes Image
The marketing team behind the hit show The Boys fills the empty gap between seasons with original and funny content on both its official Twitter and the offshoot Twitter Vought International. They also love to tease fans with behind the scenes images and content, and this image they posted of Erin Moriarty is no exception.
Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for Free
Originally seen as something of a gamble for HBO, the bet has paid off as The Last of Us has set pop culture alight and garnered record numbers of viewers on HBO Max, with the premiere episode reaching over 18 million viewers since its original airing just over a week ago. The series scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game garnering a 22% growth in viewership from episode 1 to episode 2 of the series, which is the largest growth of any HBO original drama in its first two weeks.
'RRR' Proves We Need an Oscar for Best Stunts
Perhaps no other film made as much of an impact in 2022 than S S Rajamouli's RRR. With its combination of intense action sequences, dance sequences, and anything-goes mentality it was a major cultural phenomenon, rivaled only by Everything Everywhere All At Once. So when the film entered the Academy Awards conversation, hopes were high. However, RRR has only scored one nomintation for Best Song with "Naatu Naatu". And while it's a good song, the music isn't what drew audiences to RRR - it's the action. This slight once again proves that the Oscars need to evolve, and the first step is introducing a new category for stuntwork.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
'Shotgun Wedding's Costume Designer Discusses Creating Jennifer Lopez's Action-Ready Dress
Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me, Maid in Manhattan) plays a blushing bride thrust into an action in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding. Since her big day is hijacked by gun-wielding pirates, her character spends most of the new romantic-action comedy wearing her wedding dress – which needs to be perfect for showing all the “blood, sweat and dirt” during her action-packed adventure.
'The Last of Us' Creator Neil Druckmann Explains Episode 2's Piano Frog
This past weekend, the second episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us premiered. While fans overall praised the episode, one moment truly stole the show. In a quick shot, a frog was seen sitting on a piano and this “piano frog” quickly became a fan favorite. Now the creator of both the series and the original video game, Neil Druckmann, has revealed some behind the scene information about the frog.
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
