Autoweek.com

How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013

Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR

Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
FanBuzz

Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"

The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55

In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
Citrus County Chronicle

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule - February

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecomeback.com

NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars

Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again

He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
Outsider.com

Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos

Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
