How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR
Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
Stewart-Haas Racing Got It Right Again With Another Major Driver Decision
Tony Stewart has worked hard for a year just to keep Stewart-Haas Racing in the ranks of the mediocre, and the job is only half done. His biggest decision is yet to come, and he can spring it on NASCAR fans at any time. It’ll need to be a winner,...
A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55
In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
A Corvette for the Masses – Customer Racing Z06 GT3.R Unveiled
This is a banner year for Corvette Racing, as it celebrates its 25th year of participation in American sports car competition. Now the legendary American team is sharing the secret to its success (122 race wins spanning the globe, including 113 in IMSA) with the rest of the world. Chevrolet...
Tune in to Daytona: How to watch the Rolex 24 on television and streaming
For many, the favorite bleacher seat is just off the kitchen, over there on the couch or recliner, pointed directly at the big flat screen on the wall. You've done Monday Night Football and Breakfast at Wimbledon. Here's your chance for an all-nighter, a twice-around-the-clock sports-car race that never fails to bring...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule - February
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Bubba Wallace Speaks Up For Ryan Vargas Amid Awful Comments Online
Good guy Bubba Wallace coming in clutch. The 23XI Racing driver has put up with all kinds of hatefulness online,... The post Bubba Wallace Speaks Up For Ryan Vargas Amid Awful Comments Online appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
NASCAR Conspiracy Theory: Jimmie Johnson Will Win Daytona 500 Pole as Other Drivers Like Danica Patrick Surprisingly Did on Special Occasions, According to Industry Insiders
Jimmie Johnson and his much-anticipated return to NASCAR is just weeks away when he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500, a race he won twice in his Hall of Fame career. He also sat on the pole a couple of times. This week, a couple of members of...
The 2023 racing season begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
Get ready for the green flag and keep up with all the action and where various segments of the race will be televised right here!
Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again
He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
Chase Elliott Is Putting an Impressive Record on the Line by Trying Something New at Daytona
He is only 27 years old, but there isn’t much Chase Elliott hasn’t accomplished yet in NASCAR. The 2020 Cup Series champion has won 18 of 257 starts in the top-tier series on every type of track, though the gems – the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500 – have proven elusive thus far.
2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Returns to the FOX Sports Broadcast Booth for the Clash and Daytona 500
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second consecutive year, FOX Sports kicks off its NASCAR season coverage in Los Angeles and Daytona with NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart serving as an analyst in the FOX NASCAR booth alongside Mike Joy and former racing teammate Clint Bowyer.
