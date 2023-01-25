Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Lamar County celebrates 10 years of early learning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Oak Grove Elementary got a chance Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Early Learning Collaborative Act. Faculty and students took the time to reflect on just how far the program has come in the past decade. “We started out as a...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Arts League opens scholarship applications for area students
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts League has just announced that applications are open for the organization’s scholarship programs for high school and college students. Two scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to college students majoring in a visual fine arts degree program at a public or private college or university. Four scholarships of $500 will also be awarded to area high school students.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in the summer, the City of Laurel passed a tourism tax for hotels and Airbnb’s. Since then,, the city has received $25,000 per month just from the eight hotels in the city limits. Now, Laurel is planning on putting a portion of the money...
WDAM-TV
Laurel High School hosts career fair
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School students got a chance Thursday to explore potential jobs at a career fair. Representatives from local businesses to government agencies were in attendance to present students with different career paths after graduation. Thursday’s was the first career fair sponsored by the Jones County...
WDAM-TV
PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s search for their next Head of School has come to an end as the Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Jimmy Messer. Messer is joining PCS after coming from Jackson Academy as their Associate Head of School, where he showed leadership...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County hoping to attract volunteer firefighters through promo videos
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the United States Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the country are completely volunteer. With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team. And that’s why Lamar County Fire...
WDAM-TV
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday after. “My time working for the City of Hattiesburg has been tremendously rewarding, from making great strides in programming offerings to working alongside our community partners to expand our public facilities,” said McGee. “Our city is experiencing a lot of momentum, and I’m proud to have played a role in it.”
WDAM-TV
Columbia to build new lift station, repair, replace sewer lines
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is taking on some new projects to improve its sewer system. Work will soon begin on a new lift station to replace an old station near U.S. 98. Project cost: $4.5 million. The city has low interest loans to fund construction. Water...
WDAM-TV
The annual United Way 100K Raffle is underway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual 100K Payday Raffle is underway. The winner will receive $100,000, but those buying tickets before Feb. 5 will have the chance to win a $1,000 Air Bnb card. Raffle tickets are $100 each, The deadline to purchase tickets: March...
WDAM-TV
PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes. A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly...
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
WDAM-TV
Columbia Fire Department names Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has named its Firefighter of the Year. Forrest Cawley, 29, who serves as a relief driver for the Columbia Fire Department, was chosen by his fellow firefighters for the honor. He received the award at an annual CFD banquet Thursday night. “I...
WTOK-TV
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the residence of the Barnett community, just south of Pachuta saw land being cleared in September of 2022, it wasn’t a cause for concern. Generations of their families have lived in the area for 100+ years so timber being cleared to sell has happened before.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
District alters policy after suit over ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.” Alliance Defending Freedom […]
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
