Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured

Deputies in Adams County searched for a suspect on Wednesday after shots were fired at businesses in a plaza. One woman was shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering suspect information. They believe the suspect traveled west into Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Denver police are assisting in the search for the suspect.