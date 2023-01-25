ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6flE_0kR8Cles00

Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured 00:21

Deputies in Adams County searched for a suspect on Wednesday after shots were fired at businesses in a plaza. One woman was shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering suspect information. They believe the suspect traveled west into Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Denver police are assisting in the search for the suspect.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police arrest suspect driver Daniel Saenz-Moreno in deadly hit & run

Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Daniel Saenz-Moreno was arrested several hours after the crash on Thursday. Investigators said an older man was walking near the intersection of 19th and Peoria on Thursday morning when he was struck by an SUV that didn't stop. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the hospital.Officers found the suspect vehicle nearby and then arrested Saenz-Moreno on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
AURORA, CO
montanarightnow.com

Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
burlington-record.com

Inmate’s death at the Adams County Jail under investigation

The death of an inmate at the Adams County Jail is under investigation. The in-custody death happened on Dec. 24, Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps said in a video posted to the agency’s Twitter account at 2:27 p.m. Friday. Deputies found the man suffering from an “unknown medical emergency,”...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

AURORA POLICE INVESTIGATOR: No interference from Chief Wilson in girlfriend’s domestic violence case

AURORA | An Aurora police lieutenant has countered allegations made in a federal lawsuit that ex-Chief Vanessa Wilson interfered in a domestic violence investigation between her former romantic partner and that woman’s ex-girlfriend, an allegation that a city spokesperson called “news to city management.”. The 67-page complaint filed...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder grocery store shooting suspect set for hearing

The mental competency of a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is set to be discussed again during a hearing Friday as a judge considers whether he can move ahead toward a trial.Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke found him to be mentally incompetent to continue in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.Brief hearings are held periodically to check in on whether doctors believe Alissa is mentally competent, meaning he is able...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police issues Medina Alert for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Franklin and Colfax.Authorities describe the vehicle involved in the incident as a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado plates that read "TP 4438404." DPD days anyone with additional information on the investigation or the whereabouts of the vehicle are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

21 years after triple murder at Littleton bowling alley, search continues for shooter

Twenty-one years after a triple murder at a Littleton bowling alley, the search continues for the shooter. The murders happened at the AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley in 2002.Two years ago, the FBI said their agency is dedicated to helping solve this case. They said they will follow every lead and use every resource available until those responsible are captured.On Jan. 27, 2002, James Springer, 30, Robert Zajac, 24, and Erin Golla, 27, were shot to death inside the bowling alley, which was closed at the time. They were confronted by the shooter who was apparently connected to a previous robbery attempt. Springer and Golla worked at the bowling alley and Zajac was an employee at a different bowling alley. They were getting ready to leave for the night after closing when they were shot.The reward in the case has climbed to $30,000.  
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police officers are looking for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street, according to the Medina Alert. The suspect vehicle was described as a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy