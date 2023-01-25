Read full article on original website
News On 6
Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa
The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
McAlester quiet following winter weather
Compared to other towns in Northeast Oklahoma, McAlester is one of the communities that got quite a bit of snow accumulation.
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Multiple Car Tires Damaged Near Exit On Broken Arrow Expressway
Around a dozen people driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday are frustrated after hitting a pot hole that blew out their tires. They were all going east near the Utica exit. Nicole Klopp said she was driving eastbound on the BA Expressway near the Uitca exit when she...
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
okcfox.com
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
News On 6
Sand Springs Firefighters Rescue Dog At Shell Lake
Some firefighters helped reunite a dog with its owner Thursday, thanks to the power of GPS. The owners were able to track down Merlin's location thanks to his GPS collar, but weren't quite able to get to him without some help. The 140-pound Great Pyranese had adventured out to the...
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Woman found dead at Tulsa RV park, one person arrested
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at an RV park on Thursday morning.
News On 6
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark
TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s has sat at the corner of E. 21st Street and S. Yale since 2015. However, the park came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s H20 will now be Paradise Beach Waterpark, which is locally owned and operated.
Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
