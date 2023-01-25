ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

News On 6

Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa

The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sand Springs Firefighters Rescue Dog At Shell Lake

Some firefighters helped reunite a dog with its owner Thursday, thanks to the power of GPS. The owners were able to track down Merlin's location thanks to his GPS collar, but weren't quite able to get to him without some help. The 140-pound Great Pyranese had adventured out to the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK

