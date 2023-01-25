Sheriff: Suspect involved in standoff with Brevard deputies found dead

MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — The man involved in an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach Wednesday afternoon was found dead inside the home.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies then returned fire.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting was injured, but it is unclear who fired the shots that hit her.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is said to be recovering.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were serving a drug warrant for fentanyl after they had received several calls from neighbors worried about possible drug activity inside the home.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man killed or the woman who was injured.

According to officials, no deputies were injured in the shooting.

