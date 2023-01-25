ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Government: Senate Republican Leadership team release Caucus priorities

By Staff Report
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

The Oregon Senate Republican leadership team has released its Equitable Oregon Agenda.

“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened to,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). said. “We’re not here to burn bridges – we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us: making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.”

Equitable Oregon focuses on:

Saving Oregonians from Rising Inflation & Increased Cost of Living

Return the Kicker as a check, returning $5,200 per household on average - LC 3881Freeze property taxes for Oregon seniors 67+ for primary residence - SJR 17 Raise CAT tax coverage threshold to $5 million - SB 127 Additional exemption against Oregon estate tax - SB 68 Urge balanced budget amendment to United States Constitution - SJM 1 Create a business-friendly environment to attract semiconductor industry, creating high paying family wage jobs

Human Dignity in Housing & Homelessness

Support housing development goal of 36,000 units yearlyTax deduction for renting room(s) in taxpayer's primary residence - HB 3032 Allow local governments to amend urban growth boundaries to include lands to be used for needed housing - SB 656 Financing for infrastructure/predevelopment costs for moderate income housing - SB 534 Expand affordability for Oregon renters with additional tax incentives - SB 435 Ensure funding for mental health services are being disbursed effectively - SB 300 Recriminalize possession/distribution of hard drugs i.e. Fentanyl - SB 735

Promoting Freedom & Prosperity for All Oregonians

Require approval by majority of Senate of any reprieve, commutation, or pardon - SJR 11 Durational limitations on declarations of emergency by Governor - SJR 14 Require all executive clemency actions by Governor be initiated by application and follow specific procedures - SB 667 Impeachment process for statewide elected executive branch officials - SJR 13 State employees cannot be reimbursed for travel to/from Oregon when living outside of Oregon - LC 3697Protect free and fair elections

Modernizing Oregon's Education System, Empowering Parents & Students

Increase virtual public charter school cap to 5% - SB 707 Allow students to enroll in any public school - SB 259 Curriculum transparency - HB 2628 Nontraditional pathways to licensure for prospective career and technical education teachers - SB 677 Pilot program to provide funding to school districts to increase access to schools by homeless students and improving academic achievement - SB 658

Reducing Violent Crime Threatening Our Communities

Support Oregonians' 2nd Amendment rightsIncrease funding for school resource officers - SB 639 , HB 2223 Reclassify crime of Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm as crime category 8 - SB 650 Create crime of threatening to commit a terroristic act - SB 664 Create crime of controlled substances homicide - SB 649 Stricter sentencing for criminals whose assault causes life changing injury - SB 430 Increase statute of limitations for rape crime to 20 years - LC 3892

Protecting Oregon's Farms, Fisheries, & Forests

$50 million to Dept. of Forestry for increased forest managing operations in specified wildfire-prone counties - SB 653 Require State Forester to actively manage state forestlands to achieve/maintain low forest fuel load levels - SB 665 Study rate impacts of implementing reduction of greenhouse gas emissions required by House Bill 2021 (2021) - SB 681 Protect natural gas use in new or existing residential or commercial buildings - SB 647 Remove requirement that State Forestry Department oversee development of statewide map of wildfire risk - SB 654 Federal agencies to better prevent, mitigate, and suppress wildfires - SJM 3 Ensure offshore wind energy development goes to local and regional communities while promoting electric grid reliability and resilience - SB 678 Include forest land sequestration in greenhouse gas emissions calculations - SB 724 Prioritize Oregon made/grown products, minimizing carbon footprint

For more information about the Oregon Legislature, visit https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/

Cannon Beach, OR
