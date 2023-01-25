Bodies of 2 teen girls found in Mesa water retention basin

Mesa police are investigating the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found over the weekend in a water retention basin.

The bodies of Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found about 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the basin at 5834 E. Southern Ave., police said Wednesday.

After receiving a 911 call about one of the bodies, police said the searched the area and found another girl’s body a few yards from the first.

Both girls had been reported as missing/runaways on Jan. 7 from a nearby group home where they stayed in Mesa.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death has not been determined at this point by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

If anyone has any information on either girl, call the Mesa Police Department non-emergency number at 480-644-2211.