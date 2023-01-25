Read full article on original website
Amazon Fresh is more than quadrupling how much you’ll need to pay to get free grocery delivery
Starting at the end of February, if you want to get free grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, you’re going to have to buy a lot more stuff. Currently, for the Amazon Prime subscriber-only service, you’ll get free delivery with orders over $35. But beginning February 28th, you only get free delivery for orders over $150, as noted on this Amazon Fresh page.
The best deals on TVs for Super Bowl LVII
It’s almost time for the Super Bowl, the only game that functions more akin to an annual holiday in the US than a mere sporting event. This means there are bound to be not only good prices on chips and dip at your local grocery store but also great deals on some of our favorite TVs.
OnePlus’ first tablet might share its upcoming smartphone’s ‘black hole’ camera bump
Unofficial renders from leaker OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have given us our best idea yet of what OnePlus’ debut tablet might look like when it’s announced alongside the OnePlus 11 next month. The Oppo subbrand has quietly confirmed that it’ll be launching the tablet at its February 7th event by listing the “OnePlus Pad” on the event’s landing page on its Indian website.
Apple is reportedly working on a way to make AR apps that’s as simple as talking to Siri
Apple is apparently working on a way to let you make apps for its long-rumored mixed reality headset using Siri, according to a new report from The Information. Yes, that Siri, the one that routinely messes up basic requests or errors out in frustrating ways, will apparently be able to create entire augmented reality (AR) apps that you’ll be able to share with others on the App Store.
Google’s new AI turns text into music
Google researchers have made an AI that can generate minutes-long musical pieces from text prompts, and can even transform a whistled or hummed melody into other instruments, similar to how systems like DALL-E generate images from written prompts (via TechCrunch). The model is called MusicLM, and while you can’t play around with it for yourself, the company has uploaded a bunch of samples that it produced using the model.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be able to survive a waist-high drop on concrete
Samsung will officially announce its next Galaxy smartphones on February 1st, including a new Ultra — and Corning just revealed they’ll be the first phones to protect their screens with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Like I told you in November, Corning says its new cover class should be...
Apple’s Studio Display costs a slightly less ridiculous $1,299 at Amazon
Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display provides amazing 5K picture quality and great pixel scaling for macOS computers, but it’s notorious in a few ways: its webcam isn’t best in class, its 60Hz refresh rate cap is a bummer, it comes with a tilt-only stand by default (the VESA mount is an added cost), and its usual $1,599 price is steep. However, it’s more sensibly priced right now at Amazon, costing $1,299.99. Costco is offering a similar deal, too (via Slickdeals). Head over to Apple’s refurbished online store if you want to peep discounts on other variations of the Studio Display.
Google 101: how to format text in Google Docs
Google Docs has become a very useful word processing tool — a lot better than it was only a few years ago — but some of its more useful features may not be immediately obvious. For example, you would think that all the ways available to provide specialized text, such as underlining, italicizing, and strikethroughs, should be easy to find among the icons on the top of the page.
God of War Ragnarök on PS5 just received its first big discount
Winter is an ideal time for many things — gaming included. And if you’re currently looking for a PlayStation 5 title to carry you through the cooler months, God of War Ragnarök is on sale via CDKeys for just $47.99, a $22 discount and the title’s steepest price cut to date.
Computing 101: how to zip and unzip a file
The ability to compress a file or a group of files so that they take up less space is something that has been available for practically as long as consumer computers have been available. The most popular method is called ZIP, which was first introduced back in 1989 and is still being used (although there are others just as, or more, efficient, such as RAR and TAR).
Friday’s top tech news: a remake and a remaster
Today sees the return of not one but two classic games, albeit in very different forms. First up is Goldeneye 007, the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic which is releasing on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch today. Second is Dead Space, a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game. The former is a traditional remaster that makes more or less the same game playable on modern systems, while the latter is a complete rebuild. Both are worth checking out if you get the chance.
Thursday’s top tech news: another Cybertruck delay
Remember the Cybertruck? The cyberpunk-inspired pickup truck that Tesla announced all the way back in 2019? It’s been delayed again. Last year CEO Elon Musk said he hoped deliveries would start in the middle of 2023, but as of Tesla’s earnings call yesterday the company now doesn’t expect the vehicle to enter mass production until 2024. Here’s our full writeup on the company’s earnings release.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is down to just $329 today
The Apple Watch remains the go-to smartwatch for iPhone users, but unless you absolutely need some of the new features found on the Apple Watch Series 8, the last-gen Series 7 remains an attractive wearable — that is, when you can find it. Thankfully, you can currently pick it up at Walmart in the 45mm, LTE-equipped configuration for $329, which is $200 less than its newer counterpart typically goes for.
Now Google Search results for cars include what’s on the lot at nearby dealerships
Google isn’t just useful for helping research your next car; it can also help you shop for one while you search. SearchLab initially reported that the search giant has opened up access to a vehicle listings feature that lets dealerships advertise inventory right beside search results (via 9to5Google and Search Engine Land).
Google’s expanding Chrome’s Incognito lockdown on mobile and Safety Check
Google is rolling out access to a feature that lets you lock your Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication, making it so someone using your phone won’t be able to open your browser and see what you were looking at privately, according to a Thursday blog post. The feature has been available in the iOS version of Chrome for a while now, but now it’s becoming more widely available on Android (read: won’t require activating via a flag).
TikTok’s pushing its expanded DM options
TikTok has been letting users know about its expanded DM options, which include the ability to let anyone message you. According to The Information, the platform has been sending emails to some users to let them know about the relatively new options, which were added in November and include the ability to let anyone DM you, potentially signaling that the company’s trying to push its private messaging features.
AirPods are earplugs now
Lately, I’ve been using my AirPods to hear nothing. My usage of Apple’s AirPods Pro and other noise-canceling wireless earbuds has changed from when I first started wearing them half a decade or so ago. Back then, I’d pop in earbuds to listen to music, stream a podcast, or watch video on my phone or tablet while in a public place. I’d take meetings and calls with them or put them in when doing yard work for some motivational metal. On walks around the neighborhood, my earbuds would accompany me with audio to keep me entertained and moving.
Smartphone sales are so bad even the holidays couldn’t help, says IDC
Smartphone shipments have dropped nearly 20 percent year over year during the recent holiday period, as consumer demand softens amid inflation and economic uncertainties. It’s the “largest-ever decline in a single quarter,” according to IDC, and it contributed to 2022 having the lowest annual shipment of smartphones since 2013.
