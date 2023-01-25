ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readington Township, NJ

Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey

The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

