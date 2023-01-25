ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

buffzone.com

CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Career game in losing effort for Nique Clifford

EUGENE, Ore. — It wasn’t enough to help Colorado pull out a victory, but the Buffaloes may have received a promising sign moving forward from the play of Nique Clifford. The junior from Colorado Springs broke out of a prolonged slump in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, scoring a career-high 17 points during CU’s 75-69 loss at Oregon.
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

Contract details released for Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein

Will Stein will earn 20% less than Kenny Dillingham did as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Stein signed a three-year contract through January 2026 with a $800,00 annual salary, according to documents released by UO in response to an open records request. That’s down from the $1 million salary Dillingham earned last year and $1,025,000 he was due this year prior to his departure from UO to become the head coach at Arizona State.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Local Beer, Exotic Brats

Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

More student housing to begin construction near University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon students will soon have another option for places to live while they go to school. CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced that they have secured the land and construction financing for a new student housing complex to be built adjacent to the UO campus in Eugene at 754 east 13th Avenue. CRG says the development, which they call Chapter at Eugene, will be a 12-story, 302-bed complex with a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments featuring several upscale amenities.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested

EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR

