Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
buffzone.com
Comeback bid falls short as Oregon holds off Colorado men’s basketball
Turning point: The teams traded runs for most of the second half, but it was five consecutive points from Oregon’s Quincy Guerrier with the Buffs trailing by just one point that made the difference down the stretch. Buff of the game: Co-winners in Eugene with Tristan da Silva and...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Career game in losing effort for Nique Clifford
EUGENE, Ore. — It wasn’t enough to help Colorado pull out a victory, but the Buffaloes may have received a promising sign moving forward from the play of Nique Clifford. The junior from Colorado Springs broke out of a prolonged slump in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, scoring a career-high 17 points during CU’s 75-69 loss at Oregon.
buffzone.com
Game day notes: Reunion at hand with former CU Buffs guard Keeshawn Barthelemy
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Colorado men’s basketball team prepared this week for Thursday night’s showdown at Oregon, the Buffaloes naturally popped in the film of last year’s win in Eugene. It was one of the Buffs’ top road performances of the past few seasons, as...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball notes: Jaylyn Sherrod fights off late cramp, helps CU Buffs to win against UCLA
Jaylyn Sherrod did all she could put the Colorado women’s basketball team in a position to win on Friday night. For a brief moment, however, it appeared the Buffaloes would have to try to finish the job without her. A cramp wasn’t going to keep the senior down, however.
750thegame.com
OSN: The 3 Must-Watch Football Games On The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 Schedule
The Oregon Football season may be very far away, more than 215 days away. However, we are so excited that we can’t pass up the opportunity to write about the schedule that has been released and which games we are most excited about. After winning ten games and finishing...
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Mature, talented CU Buffs navigating tough Pac-12 slate
Going through the gauntlet that is the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule means there is no time to rest. There’s no time to celebrate a big win. No time to hang heads after a tough loss. “That’s just how it is in this conference, which is fun,” Colorado’s Frida...
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein
Will Stein will earn 20% less than Kenny Dillingham did as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Stein signed a three-year contract through January 2026 with a $800,00 annual salary, according to documents released by UO in response to an open records request. That’s down from the $1 million salary Dillingham earned last year and $1,025,000 he was due this year prior to his departure from UO to become the head coach at Arizona State.
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
opb.org
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
eugeneweekly.com
Local Beer, Exotic Brats
Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
klcc.org
Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene
The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
kezi.com
More student housing to begin construction near University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon students will soon have another option for places to live while they go to school. CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced that they have secured the land and construction financing for a new student housing complex to be built adjacent to the UO campus in Eugene at 754 east 13th Avenue. CRG says the development, which they call Chapter at Eugene, will be a 12-story, 302-bed complex with a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments featuring several upscale amenities.
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
kezi.com
Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested
EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
