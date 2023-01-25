Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
'I feel empty': Couple living in SE Houston apartments devastated after tornado destroys their home
A couple was in disbelief when they walked into their home at the Beamer Place Apartments on Thursday. "This is something we worked so hard for," they said.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
fox26houston.com
Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - John and Billy Liparito celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in their RV when the powerful tornado swept through Pasadena Tuesday. Video shows the moment the storm headed straight to where they were parked, yards away from the Crossfit Southbelt gym off Fairmont Parkway. The EF3 winds destroyed the building.
'Died protecting him' | Missouri City man takes in grandson after mother dies in fire
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Troy Lard is now the legal guardian of his four-year-old grandson Markyus 'Ky' Lard. The day before Christmas Eve a fire started in the unit below Ky and his mom, Marissa Lard’s, apartment in Iowa. That fire took his mother’s life and left Ky fighting to survive.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. The cleanup continues in Deer Park, Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods. Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday, but Deer Park ISD is staying closed. That city is now waiving permit fees for...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Deer Park, Pasadena join together to open a recovery center as residents navigate tornado aftermath
Pasadena and Deer Park officials joined together to open a Disaster Assistance and Recovery Center on Friday to help families impacted by Tuesday’s devastating tornado. Residents can go to the Pasadena Convention Center located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway to get information on recovery assistance as they take the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.
Deer Park family living without power uses backup generator purchased after Hurricane Ike
A family told Eyewitness News they huddled in the bathroom and a closet when the tornado came barreling through, but they're thankful they've only lost power.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Pasadena man helps to rescue UPS driver as truck overturns during dangerous storm
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena man recalls the moment he helped to rescue a UPS worker whose delivery truck fell on its side as the storm passed through Tuesday. Manuel Silva says he was doing deliveries for Door Dash when he passed the truck near Freemont and the Beltway. He's currently unemployed and was looking for ways to make extra income.
Counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time
HOUSTON — Getting people off the streets has been Houston's goal for many years -- the city has been working to get the homeless into more permanent housing. Houston has been recognized nationally for its progress to reduce homelessness by providing housing. The numbers in the Greater Houston area...
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
fox26houston.com
Residents of Southeast Houston apartment complex damaged by tornado cannot access their belongings
HOUSTON - Hundreds of residents at one Southeast Houston apartment complex are having to start all over after the powerful tornado destroyed everything, but they can't access the property and getting mixed answers from the property manager. Adriana Medina is trying to gather things from her unit at Beamer Place...
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home
A neighbor noticed a car had been running for a while in a garage and called 911. Police later found someone shot to death inside a home in Timbergrove Gardens.
Crazy video! Deer Park postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
Click2Houston.com
Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado
DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
