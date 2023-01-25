ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - John and Billy Liparito celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in their RV when the powerful tornado swept through Pasadena Tuesday. Video shows the moment the storm headed straight to where they were parked, yards away from the Crossfit Southbelt gym off Fairmont Parkway. The EF3 winds destroyed the building.
PASADENA, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Deer Park, Pasadena join together to open a recovery center as residents navigate tornado aftermath

Pasadena and Deer Park officials joined together to open a Disaster Assistance and Recovery Center on Friday to help families impacted by Tuesday’s devastating tornado. Residents can go to the Pasadena Convention Center located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway to get information on recovery assistance as they take the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.
DEER PARK, TX
KHOU

Counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time

HOUSTON — Getting people off the streets has been Houston's goal for many years -- the city has been working to get the homeless into more permanent housing. Houston has been recognized nationally for its progress to reduce homelessness by providing housing. The numbers in the Greater Houston area...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado

DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
DEER PARK, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy