Boys swimming: Norskies defeated by Fort Atkinson

On Senior Night, the DeForest boys’ swim team lost to Fort Atkinson 102-68, even though the Norskies had winners in various events.

DeForest hosted Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as Carter O’Leary placed first in both the 100 breaststroke (1:07.12) and the 200 freestyle (1:58.76), while also swimming a leg for the 200 medley relay group that took second in 1:57.08. O’Leary swam with Bryce Morauske and Wyatt and Rhett Parker.

Wyatt Parker won the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in 2:25.18, while Jakson Wagner topped the field in the 100 freestyle (55.01).

O’Leary, Shawn Colbrooke, Morauske and Wagner swam to second in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 3:44.26. Colebrooke also placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.4), while Rhett Parker was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (6:04.37).

The Norskies’ junior varsity team also lost to Fort by a score of 53-29, even as Isaiah Bauer placed first in the 50 freestyle in 28.03.