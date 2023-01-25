ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Boys swimming: Norskies defeated by Fort Atkinson

DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago

On Senior Night, the DeForest boys’ swim team lost to Fort Atkinson 102-68, even though the Norskies had winners in various events.

DeForest hosted Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as Carter O’Leary placed first in both the 100 breaststroke (1:07.12) and the 200 freestyle (1:58.76), while also swimming a leg for the 200 medley relay group that took second in 1:57.08. O’Leary swam with Bryce Morauske and Wyatt and Rhett Parker.

Wyatt Parker won the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in 2:25.18, while Jakson Wagner topped the field in the 100 freestyle (55.01).

O’Leary, Shawn Colbrooke, Morauske and Wagner swam to second in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 3:44.26. Colebrooke also placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.4), while Rhett Parker was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (6:04.37).

The Norskies’ junior varsity team also lost to Fort by a score of 53-29, even as Isaiah Bauer placed first in the 50 freestyle in 28.03.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
217
Followers
406
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy