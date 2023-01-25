ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren asks Gov. DeSantis for his job back

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE -- Saying "the facts do matter," suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Wednesday asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to rescind an executive order that ousted the prosecutor.

DeSantis' Aug. 4 order accused Warren of "incompetence and willful defiance of his duties."

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren addresses the media after learning he was suspended of his duties by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa, Florida, U.S. August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Warren, a twice-elected Democrat, filed a federal lawsuit seeking to get his job back.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Friday ruled that DeSantis' suspension violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution but that the federal court lacked jurisdiction to reinstate Warren.

"The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren," Hinkle's 59-page ruling said.

In a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, Warren pointed to the judge's conclusions and asked for reinstatement so he can serve the nearly two years remaining in his term.

"Duty requires you to accept the court's findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome," Warren wrote.

The Columbia Law School graduate noted that, following "exhaustive discovery" and the trial, the governor now has more information than he did when he issued the suspension

"The facts are now known, and the court's findings are clear: I engaged in zero misconduct; the allegations in the executive order are false; and the suspension violates federal and state law," Warren wrote

Elyce
3d ago

Desantis finally stand up and be a MAN, and not a COWARD of your inner voice telling you to DO WHAT IS RIGHT!. You gained your money and National attention, so show people you are not against our free speech, and believe in the state laws you are to be representing. Let voters know that the elections results do mean something, and their voices matter, even if not for a Republican Representative!

Star Spangled Forever
3d ago

The judge DID NOT RULE that DeSantis “suspension violated the First Amendment and the Florida”. That was an opinion by the looney liberal judge. The ruling was that he didn’t have jurisdiction to rule on the case. The fact is if DeSantis actually did violate Warren’s First Amendment rights, this judge could have ruled on it, since it is a Federal issue. So the judge either lied about the jurisdiction or that DeSantis violated the First Amendment right.

Guess(t)
3d ago

Do you know what’s interesting? The people gave him that job TWICE and one man took it away from him.

