Waleska sets qualifying dates, fees for city council

City of Waleska

Five seats on the Waleska City Council, and the mayor’s office, will be up for election in November, and candidates will be able to qualify for office in August.

Councilman William Taylor resigned from his position in December, City Clerk and Manager Robyn Smith said.

According to the city, qualifying will be from 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 8891 Fincher Road in Waleska.

Waleska’s municipal election is Nov. 7.

The non-refundable qualifying fee is $72 for council and $144 for mayor. For information on candidate requirements call 770-479-2912 or email rsmith@cityofwaleska.com.