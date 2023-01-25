Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood
John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood, 41, of Vinemont, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born December 19, 1981. Tony graduated from Cullman High School and Auburn University. He was a member of Daystar Church. Tony is survived by his wife, Meredith Ingram Easterwood; children, Harper Easterwood, John Easterwood and Ingram Easterwood; brothers, Terry Cupp and Austin Cupp; father-in-law, Clayton Ingram and mother-in-law, Kim Ingram. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Easterwood Cupp. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 pm at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman
On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one. Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few...
Obituary: Mary Lou Williams
Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
Obituary: James William Floyd
Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
cullmantribune.com
2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday
VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division,...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Around town with Cullman County seniors
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone. An always competitive game of...
wvtm13.com
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
cullmantribune.com
Wallace State Performing Arts announces scholarship audition dates
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
cullmantribune.com
COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Cold Springs punches ticket to county finals with 49-45 win over Fairview, West collects 700th win
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Our nightcap at the Cullman County Tournament Thursday night was another varsity girls semifinal matchup. Cold Springs squared off against Fairview with a spot in the county title game on the line and after a slow start for both teams in the first half, the Lady Aggies rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to three with just over a minute to play. However, a steal by Ella Bruer with 20 seconds on the clock helped secure a 49-45 win for the Lady Eagles and the 700th career victory for Cold Springs Head Coach Tammy West.
wbrc.com
Suspects in Hoover robbery arrested in Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBRC) - Four Illinois men believed responsible for an early morning break-in of Belk at the Riverchase Galleria are now in custody in a Kentucky Jail. Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are each facing charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Hoover.
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
58-year-old Mark Ridgeway was a bus driver, teacher and recently retired pastor.
cullmantribune.com
COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders advance to county finals with 72-38 win over West Point
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Thursday night’s first varsity matchup at the Cullman County Tournament featured the top-seeded Good Hope Lady Raiders and the West Point Lady Warriors. West Point battled for four quarters but was overwhelmed by the Lady Raiders and Good Hope punched its ticket to Saturday’s county championship game with a 72-38 win.
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
SUV collides with home in north Alabama
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Comments / 0