A Vacation Trip
Taking a vacation can be a great way to rest and recharge. It can also be an opportunity to explore new places and experiences. Some people prefer to plan their vacations well in advance, while others prefer to be more spontaneous. Whether you're planning a trip abroad or a staycation, it's important to consider your budget, the place, and the amount of time you have available.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
I spent a month traveling across Southeast Asia last year. Here are my top 7 tips for anyone booking rentals, from Airbnbs to 5-star hotels.
I spent more than 30 nights staying in rentals last year across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea.
Thursday Getaway: Flights to Hawaii as low as $99
We're also seeing SFO fares under $40 to other destinations.
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Travel expert Scott Keyes expects more mistake fares this year.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
cruisefever.net
Two Brothers Will Co-Captain Celebrity’s New Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises has announced that two brothers will serve as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year. Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, the cruise line’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge class. Celebrity...
Flybe goes bust - again - with all flights cancelled and passengers stranded
Regional airline Flybe has gone bust for the second time, with all flights cancelled and passengers left stranded. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.Passengers were emailed overnight and told not to turn up for check-in.CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to...
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
aeroroutes.com
Air France Begins 369-seater 777-300ER Service in late-Jan 2023
Air France last week inaugurated its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to its operation, after several months of delay. Originally planned in September 2022, the 369-seater is entered Paris CDG – New York JFK service on 20JAN23. The Skyteam member also accelerated 369-seater service entry on other routes, as of 22JAN23.
