RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said the incident happened at a farm/business operation near 112th and Branched Oak Road, where a 69-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Lincoln hospital. He suffered two stab wounds to his left arm and two more wounds to his abdomen. Houchin said the man was undergoing surgery as of 9:30am Friday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO