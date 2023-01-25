Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
News Channel Nebraska
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
1011now.com
Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital
A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday. Check out Amber's recipe for sous vide short ribs served with peanut gremolata over polenta. Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project. Updated: 20 hours ago. Lincoln...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
kfornow.com
Stabbing Reported Friday Morning at a Northeast Lancaster County Home
RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said the incident happened at a farm/business operation near 112th and Branched Oak Road, where a 69-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Lincoln hospital. He suffered two stab wounds to his left arm and two more wounds to his abdomen. Houchin said the man was undergoing surgery as of 9:30am Friday.
1011now.com
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
Comments / 0