ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO