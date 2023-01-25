Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list stacked with stars of tomorrow
Looking for a sign that a new baseball season is coming and that Spring Training is right around the corner? Look no further: The new MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list is here!. As always, there were a number of variables we considered when putting together the 2023 Top 100,...
MLB
O's atop rankings with No. 1 prospect, 8 in Top 100
Over the past two years, Gunnar Henderson quickly climbed each full-season level of the Orioles’ Minor League system. That culminated with the 2019 second-round Draft pick getting his first taste of the Majors during an impressive 34-game stint with the Orioles at the end of the ’22 season.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
No. 27 prospect Veen invited to Rockies camp
DENVER -- Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen -- No. 27 on the latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 list -- will be vying for a Major League debut this season. That process will begin in Major League camp. The 21-year-old Veen, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, was one...
MLB
Rangers’ prospects crowd into Top 100
ARLINGTON -- As the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list debuted on Thursday, the Rangers continued to show they have one of the deepest farm systems in the league. With six players ranked, the Rangers have the fourth-most in the Top 100, behind the Orioles (eight), the Dodgers (seven) and the Guardians (seven).
MLB
Explore the Giants' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
7 Dodgers prospects land on Pipeline's newest Top 100 list
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have had more regular-season success in the past decade than any other team in MLB. Over the past two seasons alone, Los Angeles has won 217 regular-season games. Of course, the Dodgers now need to find a way to be successful in the postseason, an...
MLB
7 White Sox top prospects receive NRIs to Spring Training
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 White Sox prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Billy Hamilton, a veteran who strongly resonated with the fan base from a bench role in 2021, were two of the 26 players extended non-roster invites to 2023 Spring Training. The team agreed to terms on Minor League contracts with nine free agents and added 17 players from within their system.
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Irvin shares excitement to join upstart O's after trade
When Cole Irvin learned he’d been traded from the A’s to the Orioles on Thursday, his initial thought was about Gunnar Henderson, the new No. 1 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Irvin came to Baltimore when Oakland played a three-game series at Camden Yards last Sept....
MLB
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
MLB
Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Mauer will become the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame in August -- and considering his number has already been retired by the organization, this honor was inevitable, arguably from the moment the greatest catcher in club history announced his retirement following the 2018 season.
MLB
Blackmon eyeing big 2023 after rules shift
DENVER -- This offseason is the perfect time to remove a concern from Rockies designated hitter and outfielder Charlie Blackmon’s list. At the end of last season, Blackmon, 36, had arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. He and his wife, Ashley, also welcomed their second child, Wyatt, to team with their daughter, 2-year-old Josie. Rehabbing Blackmon's injury, it turned out, was smooth -- it has not slowed his preparation for 2023. Finding sleep? Not so much.
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 26
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 26. 1) Johnny Frederick (1902) Frederick was the National League’s best rookie in 1929, long before there...
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Here's why D-backs are getting a head start on spring
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We're still a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting, but there has been a lot of action at Salt River Fields over the past week as the D-backs hold their annual Instructional Camp for Minor Leaguers.
MLB
O's deal for southpaw Cole Irvin from A's
The Orioles spent nearly two months exploring all avenues for acquiring another experienced starting pitcher. On Thursday, they pulled off a trade to land a reliable one. Baltimore received left-hander Cole Irvin in a deal with Oakland, adding a quality starter who should slot into its five-man rotation to open the 2023 season. The O’s also acquired Minor League right-hander Kyle Virbitsky, and they sent shortstop Darell Hernaiz (the club’s No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline) to the A’s.
MLB
With Rojas on board, how does the infield shake out?
LOS ANGELES -- At the start of the offseason, the likelihood of the Dodgers retaining Trea Turner were slim to none. Turner had made it clear he wanted to return East, a fact that became even more clear once he took less money to sign with the Phillies instead of joining the Padres on a lucrative deal.
Comments / 0