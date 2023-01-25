Read full article on original website
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
msn.com
Gang of Killer Whales Attacks Blue Whale, The Largest Animal on the Earth. “The Biggest Predation Event on the Planet.”
Slide 1 of 6: Nature's gonna nature. But that doesn't mean scientists aren't going to be surprised. For them, observing which animals survive the competition of the fittest and which don't is part of the job. But ecologists were shocked when they recently observed a group of killer whales (also known as orcas) attacking and subduing the largest animal on the planet: the blue whale. "This is the biggest predation event on the planet," said Robert Pitman, a cetacean ecologist at Oregon State University, told Science News. "We haven't seen things like this since dinosaurs were here, and probably not even then." Read on to find out more about the scientists' discovery and another recent finding that indicates their days may be numbered—meaning humans should be worried too.
Scientists Search For the Reasons Why Crabs and Lobsters Are Dying in England
What’s worse than the discovery of hundreds, if not thousands, of crabs and lobsters dying? Unfortunately, this is not a rhetorical question; the answer, it turns out, is a marine die-off without a clear explanation. An explanation — whether it’s pollution, climate change or a new predator in a certain environment — would give local authorities a plan of action. Without one, there’s more uncertainty looming over the coastal region of northeastern England.
natureworldnews.com
Reduced Krill Supplies Cause Fewer Humpback Whale Pregnancies
Scientists have discovered that reduced krill supplies result in fewer humpback whale pregnancies, which could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. Data from Antarctica show that humpback whales become pregnant more frequently after years of abundant krill than after years of scarcity. Influence of Krill Availability on Humpback Whale...
Millions of Plastic Pellets Wash Ashore France’s Coastline, Making for an Ecological Disaster
Since sometime last year, something very unusual has been happening along western European coastlines. Millions of lentil-sized plastic pellets, also known as nurdles or mermaid's tears, have been washing onto the beaches. But why are plastic pellets washing ashore in France? French officials are now filing legal complaints, and the...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
Great White Shark With Battle Scars and Scratches Filmed by Scientists
"Her presence was awe-inspiring," researcher Riley Elliott said of the 10.5-foot-long great white that was tagged in New Zealand as part of a tracking project.
Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing
Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Threatened sharks making their way into fish and chips sold in Australia, study warns
Endangered species of sharks are making their way into the flakes sold at some fish and chips outlets in Australia, according to a new study.The research, published earlier this month in the journal Food Control, is the first of its kind to examine DNA in the fish and chips sold in the region.Scientists from the University of Adelaide analysed the DNA of fillets from more than 100 retailers across Adelaide and regional areas of South Australia.They determined what type of fish were being sold as flake, a term used to describe shark meat fillets.“Only 27 per cent of all...
Is Antarctica Melting? Yes, and Glaciers Are Losing Tons of Mass Every Year
Unfortunately, it’s true that Antarctica is melting. Due to increasing emissions and the resulting rising temperatures, glaciers are losing tons of ice mass every single year. Even the most ice-covered landmass in the world is being severely affected by climate change — a truly disturbing accomplishment. Understanding how this...
