KUTV
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
KSLTV
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Utah — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she was...
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
A newly unsealed search warrant reports that before eight bodies were found in an Enoch home, one of the daughters texted her friend saying she was worried because her dad was acting strange.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
A southern Utah mayor’s water warning: ‘We are running out’
The mayor of Ivins, Utah says Washington County and the St. George area, which gets its water from the Colorado River, needs to address unfettered growth and its impact on drought. Read more.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
890kdxu.com
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
ABC 4
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
