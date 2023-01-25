Soldiers Need to Check If Their Families Have Health Care After IT Snafu Kicked 25,000 Beneficiaries Off Tricare

Read full article on original website
Military.com
Tricare Beneficiaries Are Suffering. The Biden Administration Refuses to Hear Them Out.
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is a pharmacist who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Budget Committee. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
americanmilitarynews.com
Military veterans don’t have to pay big money to get burn pit benefits, VFW warns
Officials with the Veterans of Foreign Wars are worried some veterans may end up unnecessarily spending thousands of dollars as they seek benefits through a law passed last year, the PACT Act. The law made more than 20 health conditions presumptive — meaning the veterans are presumed to have gotten...
Get Marty: Why are millions of Vietnam Veterans not getting the benefits they deserve?
The number of Vietnam veterans in America is more than double the amount of World War Two and Korean War veterans combined and they aren’t getting any younger.
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
VA benefits up after cost-of-living adjustment. How much more will veterans get?
Through COLA’s 8.6% increase in 2023, military veterans and disabled veterans’ monthly benefits from the VA have increased. Retired military get an $87 increase for each $1,000 of military retirement pension they receive each month.
WMAZ
Yes, some families may see a drop in SNAP benefits after getting an increase in Social Security payments
ATLANTA — Some families that collect Social Security payments might be looking forward to a bigger check this month. The 8.7% t cost of living increase took effect on Jan. 1, marking the largest adjustment in four decades. But some recipients tell 11Alive that increase is impacting their benefits for other government assistance they depend on.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
Military.com
'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks
Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Military.com
Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law
The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
COVID-19 public health emergency extended once again
Three years after COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended that emergency for another 90 days. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement amid concerns over a more transmissible viral mutation and broad pandemic fatigue. Wednesday’s announcement marks the 12th time...
Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration'sWebsiteas of January 25, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Medicare coverage can be a bit of a mystery: Here are the big coverage gaps to watch out for
Navigating Medicare can be confusing, especially when you’re trying to understand what the insurance actually covers.
Newswest9.com
Social Security benefits are taxable for some people, depending on their income
As taxpayers prepare to file their returns over the next several months, VERIFY is answering your tax season questions. We’ve already broken down what families should know about the child tax credit in 2023 and provided options for filing your taxes free of charge. Some VERIFY readers want to...
beckerspayer.com
Most people disenrolled from Medicaid have some form of insurance 12 months later
Most people who are disenrolled in Medicaid are enrolled in some kind of health coverage within 12 months, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 25. HHS estimates up to 15 million people could be disenrolled from Medicaid when redeterminations begin on April 1. According to the...
