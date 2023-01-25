ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: A Tourer’s Grand Finale

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

First, the good news: To commemorate the dwindling days of the current-generation DBS, Aston Martin created the stunning 770 Ultimate, which will be the last in the line. Now, the bad: All 499 examples of the model, 300 coupes and 199 convertibles (Volante) are already spoken for. C'est la vie —but we can still admire it from afar.

Under the hood of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

This DBS is juiced to the max. Aston says the 770 Ultimate is the most powerful production car they've made to date. Up front sits a refined 5.2-liter V-12 engine that spews horses, 759 of them to be precise. That V-12 also cranks out 664 pound-feet of torque. All that power is harnessed and channeled to the rear wheels via ZF-built, eight-speed automatic transmission. Aston Martin tells us the 770 Ultimate coupe will hurl to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds (the convertible needs 3.4 seconds) and top out at 211 mph.

Beyond a mere power upgrade, Aston also made a few tweaks to the chassis. This bolsters front-end lateral stiffness by 25 percent and a new solid-mounted steering column should ratchet up driver feedback. Carbon-ceramic brakes and a mechanical limited-slip differential in the rear come standard. There are also specifically tuned adaptive dampers to better utilize all that power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD181_0kR83KjR00
Aston Martin

On the outside, a new rear diffuser adds stability and bumpers are re-shaped. A massive “horseshoe” vent on the hood not only improves air flow to the radiators, but adds a bit of savagery to the aesthetic. The new 21-inch wheels, inspired by Aston’s Valkyrie hypercar , come in three finishes and are shod in Pirelli P Zero performance summer tires.

7 Key Facts About the 2024 Corvette E-Ray

Read article

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: What's on the inside

Customers will find the standard sport seats appointed in semi-aniline and Alcantara leather with model-specific "fluted" quilt pattern. Certainly, as everyone who clicked the link to this story expected, there are numerous bits and bobs of carbon-fiber trim, including on the steering wheel (a feature we’d omit if that were an option). The center console infotainment is somewhat small by today’s standards, but this is an Aston, not a Tesla. We’d figuratively bet the price of the floor mats that none of the soon-to-be owners are remotely concerned about its size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6OXE_0kR83KjR00
Aston Martin

The lucky few who got an opportunity to buy one shelled out $387,600 for the coupe and $415,960 for the soft top. Production of the DBS 770 Ultimate will start soon, with deliveries to begin Q3 2023. So, perhaps less fortunate admirers can catch at least a glimpse of the 770 Ultimate in the metal before we ring in 2024.

[Starting at $387,600; astonmartin.com ]

Get it

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles

We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Motorious

Special Order Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Ultraviolet Selling At Barrett-Jackson This Saturday

Performance is the name of this car’s game. German automotive fans across their nation as well as our own have been watching one brand particularly close when it comes to true performance. That company is Porsche, a very boastful manufacturer that has always made its intentions clear on the racing track. One of the best examples of that speed out there is the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a track-focused automobile that shows off style and competence in every competitive realm. It may be the performance, style, or overall legend that follows these cars but you could decide for yourself behind the wheel as this vehicle is currently looking for a new driver.
Motor1.com

Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn

Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
MotorBiscuit

What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?

Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Top Speed

Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet

The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mens Journal

2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record

Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available

With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy