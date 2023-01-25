ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Game-Changing Transfers For LSU

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

The Tigers hit the portal with force while filling positions of need during the first window. Who can step up next fall?

LSU dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal during the first 45-day window. After adding 11 players and filling positions of need on defense, the Tigers found themselves sitting atop the transfer portal rankings.

It was imperative head coach Brian Kelly retooled his secondary for the 2023 season after losing nearly every scholarship cornerback and he did just that. Adding four corners, three of them with experience, this program went out and hit the portal with force.

Who can come in and be game-changing players in 2023? Where can they make the biggest impact for an LSU program on the rise?

A dive into three impactful transfers who are likely to have their presence felt next fall:

Omar Speights - Linebacker - Oregon State Transfer

Speights, a First-Team All-PAC-12 selection, has the chance to be one of the most productive players on this LSU defense. A tackling machine, Speights routinely makes highlight reel plays while being as reliable as they come at the second level.

After entering the portal, Speights wasted no time committing to LSU. Taking his talent to Baton Rouge over Alabama and others, the Tigers filled a major position of need with arguably the best linebacker in the portal.

Speights, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, will enroll at LSU and participate in spring ball as a graduate transfer, giving him time to get adjusted to life in Death Valley.

It was a dominant final season with the Beavers in 2022. Speights ended the year with 83 tackles and eight tackles for loss with Oregon State. In four seasons up north, he finished his career with 308 total tackles.

Zy Alexander - Cornerback - Southeastern Louisiana Transfer

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La has had a productive career to this point with the Lions, looking to carry his success to Baton Rouge. Providing the secondary with an experienced, savvy veteran, Alexander has the chance to step in day one and make an immediate impact for this program.

During his time at Southeastern:

2022 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 Second Team FCS All-America (Stats Perform)

2021 Third Team FCS All-America (AP)

2021 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 First Team All-Louisiana

“Transfer from Southeastern Louisiana where he was a 3-year starter for the Lions … Helped the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and 2022 … Lions went 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022, falling in the second round of the FCS Playoffs each year … Twice named first team All-Southland Conference … Earned All-America honors in 2021 … Appeared in 31 games at Southeastern, registering 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 9 interceptions … Had 6 interceptions at Southeastern in 2021 and returned 2 interceptions for TDs in 2022 … Prepped at Loreauville High School where he was also a standout in baseball.”

Aaron Anderson - Wide Receiver/Return Specialist - Alabama

5-9 * 184 * RFr.-Trf. - New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS/Alabama)

Anderson, the singular player this program has brought in on offense, provides the Tigers with a player who can add a different dimension to this squad. With the departure of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, this receiving corps needed a boost. Insert Anderson. Along with his contributions on offense, Anderson will be a huge piece to special teams. A gifted return specialist, the New Orleans native looks to fill that role almost instantly.

“One of the nation’s top prep wide receivers for the Class of 2022 … Native of New Orleans and prepped at Edna Karr High School … Spent one season at Alabama and redshirted after appearing in one game for the Crimson Tide in 2022 … 5-star wide receiver and rated as the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the Class of 2022 … Named the New Orleans Metro Offensive Player of the Year by the Times-Picayune in 2021 … Finished high school career with 20 returns for touchdowns and over 6,000 total yards … Returned 5 kickoffs for TDs as a senior in 2021 and added 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 scores.”

