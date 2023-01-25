Read full article on original website
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Fireball whisky lawsuit: Lawyer details case against liquor producer
A woman is suing the maker of Fireball saying that it has created an almost nearly identical product to its well known cinnamon whisky product that doesn't actually contain whisky.
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Your Susan B Anthony coin may be worth $16,800 – the ‘confusing’ detail that make so valuable
YOU may want to check your spare change as a Susan B Anthony (SBA) dollar coin has sold for $16,800. After 20 years of being out of production, the U.S. Mint decided to bring the coin back but made an error in the process. As we’ve stated time and time...
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
Were You a Wells Fargo Customer Over Last Decade? You Could Be Entitled to Thousands in Damages
More than 16 million people are owed some serious cash from Wells Fargo. If you happened to be a customer of the banking institution during the period of 2011 to 2022, this could apply to you,...
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Who will receive direct payments soon?
In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
