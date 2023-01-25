Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene To Give Back To Santa Clarita Youth

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is set to return to his old field in Santa Clarita this Saturday to give back to current William S. Hart baseball youth players.

A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, 23-year-old Christian Hunter Greene (better known by his middle name) spent some of his early days as an athlete with the William S. Hart Baseball & Softball program. His team made it to the finals of the 2008 Pinto World Series

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Green is set to return to Santa Clarita to give young players a chance to get an autograph and a free set of spikes or molded cleats, according to event organizers.

Green is scheduled to be at the Hart Baseball Complex (23780 Auto Center Court) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before he leaves for Spring Training.

Drafted in 2017 by the Cincinnati Reds, Greene currently holds an MLB record by throwing 39 pitches at over 100 mph in a single game. He currently resides in Stevenson Ranch.

Greene is set to give free spikes to players who are allowed to use metal spikes, and a limited number of molded cleats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children will be allowed to begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kids of all ages are encouraged to come down for a free autograph and photo with the MLB star.

“It’s with an enormous amount of gratitude we wish to thank Hunter and the Greene family for what they’ve done and continue to do for Hart and surrounding communities. Thank you,” said John Heninger, Assistant Bronco League Director.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .