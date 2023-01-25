ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene To Give Back To Santa Clarita Youth

By Jade Aubuchon
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is set to return to his old field in Santa Clarita this Saturday to give back to current William S. Hart baseball youth players.

A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, 23-year-old Christian Hunter Greene (better known by his middle name) spent some of his early days as an athlete with the William S. Hart Baseball & Softball program. His team made it to the finals of the 2008 Pinto World Series

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Green is set to return to Santa Clarita to give young players a chance to get an autograph and a free set of spikes or molded cleats, according to event organizers.

Green is scheduled to be at the Hart Baseball Complex (23780 Auto Center Court) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before he leaves for Spring Training.

Drafted in 2017 by the Cincinnati Reds, Greene currently holds an MLB record by throwing 39 pitches at over 100 mph in a single game. He currently resides in Stevenson Ranch.

Greene is set to give free spikes to players who are allowed to use metal spikes, and a limited number of molded cleats available on a first-come, first-served basis.  Children will be allowed to begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kids of all ages are encouraged to come down for a free autograph and photo with the MLB star.

“It’s with an enormous amount of gratitude we wish to thank Hunter and the Greene family for what they’ve done and continue to do for Hart and surrounding communities. Thank you,” said John Heninger, Assistant Bronco League Director.

