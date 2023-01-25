ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Greenville Zoo breaks ground on its new giraffe feeding platform

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IKpA_0kR82ZlJ00

Conceptual design rendnering of the new platform | Rendering via the City of Greenville

With the help of the Greenville Zoo Foundation and a contribution from donors Jim and Janice Cordes, the Greenville Zoo broke ground on its new giraffe feeding platform on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCs6N_0kR82ZlJ00 1 / 5 2 / 5 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqgeD_0kR82ZlJ00 3 / 5 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9ot1_0kR82ZlJ00 4 / 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iihab_0kR82ZlJ00 5 / 5 The new 9-ft platform will overlook the Masai giraffes’ habitat and give guests the opportunity to hand-feed lettuce to its tall residents, Miles and Autumn.

While the deck is projected to be finished by May 1 , it will open to the public in June to allow time for the giraffes to acclimate to the new structure and interaction with guests.

The Greenville Zoo’s John Edds says, “This opens up a whole new realm for us to be able to interact with the animals... because it allows the ambassadors to become even more up close and personal with our guests coming through. “

Watch the City’s of Greenville’s behind-the-scenes look at the Greenville Zoo’s giraffe habitat, including what they eat and what makes their mouths unique .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy