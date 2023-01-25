Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bithumb in turmoil, Binance’s 47K law requests, Axie players down 85%: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 25, Yonhap Infomax reported that South Korean authorities had requested an arrest warrant for Kang Jong-Hyun, chairman and owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, over embezzlement allegations. That same day, the Financial Investigation Second Division of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office accused Jong-Hyun and two Bithumb executives of embezzlement, conducting fraudulent transactions and breach of trust.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Upworthy
Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'
Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison
On Thursday, five members of a white supremacist gang in Alaska were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The post Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
CoinTelegraph
US prosecutors seek to ban SBF from Signal after alleged witness contact
Federal prosecutors have requested that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bail conditions are modified to prevent further alleged attempts at influencing witnesses’ testimonies. Court documents filed on Jan. 27 revealed that The Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to ban...
Notorious Russian criminal freed from Putin's jails after fighting in Ukraine: report
Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin argued that he would rather use prisoners than send fresh recruits, whom he called "dandelion boys," to the front lines of Ukraine.
CoinTelegraph
NFT collector sues OpenSea for locking account after being scammed
A nonfungible token (NFT) collector is taking legal action against the OpenSea NFT marketplace for several allegations, including being locked out of his account for more than three months after being a victim of a phishing scam. OpenSea user Robbie Acres told Cointelegraph that after his NFTs were stolen through...
Convicted Scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin Forced Partygoers To Provide Social Security Numbers For 'Club House Arrest' Birthday Bash
Convicted scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin didn't let house arrest orders get in the way of birthday celebrations. The infamous faux socialite was actually able to convince her house guests to hand over their social security numbers and sign NDAs to attend the exclusive bash, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sorokin, 32, was convicted in 2019 of attempted grand larceny and thefts of services after she swindled New York elites out of lavish gifts, trips, and hundreds of thousands of dollars under her false alias of a German heiress. Although she was sentenced to 12 years, Sorokin was released in 2021 before she...
