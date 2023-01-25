Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money
As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
Chief Justice delivers his State of the Judiciary address
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's Chief justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary address to the State Legislature. He outlined some of the changes and challenges for Hawaii's court system.
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: cold front bringing scattered showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front brings scattered rains for the Maui/Big Island as the Western Islands clear. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. North winds at 5-15 mph.
