Hawaii State

Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU, HI
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
HAWAII STATE
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money

As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

