ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report finds many states’ efforts to prevent tobacco use are lagging

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TA4N3_0kR80fBD00

WASHINGTON — Across the country, many states still have work to do to prevent tobacco use, according to a new nationwide report.

The American Lung Association reviews statewide policies every year and then grades which areas have the best and worst policies.

It shows states like California, Maine, Massachusetts and Washington D.C. have some of the best polices. While southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina and Texas have some of the worst.

But the report shows not one state received straight A’s across the board.

“It’s truly tragic to see our nation losing another generation of kids to tobacco use,” said Erika Sward, National Assistant Vice President for Advocacy at the American Lung Association.

Sward said that’s one of the reasons why the association is still pushing for more tobacco prevention.

The annual “State of Tobacco Control” report grades statewide policies across five categories. They include prevention programs, smokefree air policies, tobacco taxes, smoking recovery services and whether states limit or prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products.

“Until flavored products are removed from the marketplace, we will continue to see kids attracted to them and ultimately picking them up and becoming addicted,” Sward.

Some tobacco companies said they support what they call science based federal regulation.

Altria, the nation’s largest tobacco company, is one of them.

In a statement to the Washington News Bureau, the company said “Altria’s Vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future. For us, Moving Beyond Smoking means advocating for a harm reduction future in which the industry is operating within science-based federal regulation, underage tobacco use continues to decline and adult smokers who don’t quit are transitioning to FDA-authorized, reduced-harm products.”

This report also offers some recommendations. This year, advocates want Congress to ban online sales of all tobacco products and for the FDA to fully Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

They’re also pushing for comprehensive smokefree laws that would eliminate smoking in all public spaces and workplaces.

“We know that if states implement these policies, fewer people will become addicted and more people’s lives will be saved,” said Sward.

There are some new changes at the federal level too. The FDA is now required to regulate tobacco products made with synthetic nicotine.

You can view the full report here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting...
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing radioactive capsule leads to urgent health alert in Australia

A small radioactive capsule with the potential to cause skin burns is missing after it was transported from a mine in Western Australia, authorities said. Hazardous material experts are searching for the capsule, which measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, The Guardian reported. Officials believe the capsule was lost while it was been moved from a mine site north of Newman and a depot in Perth for repairs on Jan. 12, according to the news outlet.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy