Austin, TX

Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
JamBase

See The War On Drugs Play ‘Victim’ On ‘Austin City Limits’

This weekend’s episode of Austin City Limits devotes the full hour to The War On Drugs. Led by Adam Granduciel, the band’s second appearance on the long-running PBS live music program features a number of songs from their 2021 album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, including the anthemic “Victim.”
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
insideradio.com

Former KROX Austin Morning Host Deb O’Keefe Sues Waterloo Media.

Deb O’Keefe, one-half of the former “Jason & Deb” morning show on modern rock “101X” KROX Austin, has sued station owner Waterloo Media for breach of contract. "101X's culture became toxic shortly after [Waterloo owner] Bob Sinclair began managing it,” O’Keefe said in the suit, which was filed in December 2021. “One way in which Bob Sinclair did this was by continually making misogynistic, racist, and discriminatory comments."
Radio Ink

Former KROX Host Sues Station After Dismissal

A former morning host for Austin alternative rock station KROX (101.5 FM) has sued the station and its parent company, Waterloo Media, over her dismissal in 2021. The lawsuit filed by Deb O’Keefe claims working conditions at the station became “toxic” after Waterloo and its owner, Bob Sinclair, acquired the station from Emmis Communications in 2019.
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
fox7austin.com

One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin Friday morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and was evaluated by...
