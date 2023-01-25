ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scoop on Number of Chicken Coops in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Although some people believe there are more, the borough's Health Department said there are six properties in Fair Lawn that have chicken coops. Chicken owners were required to register their feathered friends after the borough passed an ordinance last year regulating the keeping of fowl. "There may be more, but, only six registered with the Fair Lawn Health Department," Health Officer Carol Wagner said. "Any complaint that we receive about chickens, chicken coops or crowing roosters, we investigate to verify the presence of the fowl.  "We sometimes become aware of an existing chicken coop with chickens when we investigate other types of complaints, such as rats, excessive flies or animal odors which may or may not be associated with the keeping of chickens," Wagner said. "If we find coops with chickens or other fowl, we notify the property owner that they have to come into compliance with the “Keeping of Fowl” ordinance or remove the chicken coop from the property." More: Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Neighbor Tells Her Side of the Story Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Tale of Fowl Ownership
FAIR LAWN, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Neighbors Worry Houses Turning Into Apartments

HOWELL – Local authorities believe the number of residential rental units in the community has jumped from 1,000 to 1,200 units in the last year. Meanwhile, numerous Howell residents suggest this number is a gross underestimate – with many landlords not coming forward to register their rentals – especially when it comes to large estates being rented out to multiple tenants.
HOWELL, NJ
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

