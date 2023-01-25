Read full article on original website
Toby Taylor
3d ago
Tom has a carrier and provides for his family. If she loved him it wouldn’t have to be a choice. They have enough money that they could buy a place inside the stadium! She shouldn’t even ask him to leave the game he’s known all his life. Discuss yes, demand is not love
Reply(3)
6
Louis Miller
3d ago
she jumped the fence and found green pastures to ride in. doubt Tom Brady really cares. she's old and a worn out model, he already has 20 something years old model waiting for him. out with the old and in with fresh new models. and by the way he can still play football with these younger beautiful.
Reply
10
Related
Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'
While they're not officially dating, Gisele Bündchen remains close with family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente a source tells PEOPLE Gisele Bündchen remains close with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. A source close to the supermodel, 42, tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship. "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think...
John Cena & Wife Hold Hands In Australia Ahead Of His Ex Nikki Bella’s Wedding Special: Photos
The WWE star and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh were seen leaving the airport together as they arrived in Sydney, Australia.
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions. Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring. "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story. The Tampa...
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
How Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Practice with Joaquim Valente Led to the 'Best Version' of Herself
Bündchen spoke with Dust magazine in November about starting her jiu-jitsu practice in December 2021 Since starting her jiu-jitsu practice at the end of 2021, Gisele Bündchen feels like she's grown into the "best version" of herself. "I became really interested in the philosophy [behind practicing jiu-jitsu]," she told Dust magazine in November in an article that can be found on the Valente Brothers website. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path...
Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged
Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Considering Going Solo to This Major Event for the First Time in Years Following Tom Brady Split
In the new chapter in her life following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is ready to focus on two things: her work and her kids. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bündchen seems not only happy to change her priorities, but she’s also looking forward to it too.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
See David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s Toddler’s Amazing Drum Solo
The couple's 1-year-old son has the ultimate rhythm.
Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
Comments / 23