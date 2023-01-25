ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Technical College recognized as a top school for online programs

Online courses offer the flexibility for anyone to pursue academic goals with options that meet their schedule + needs.

Photo via Unsplash

No. 97 . That’s where Greenville Technical College landed on Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges 2023 , which highlights 200 of the nation’s top colleges with online degrees . Results are based on an online survey led by 11,400+ assessments from 9,000+ respondents who participated in online college degree programs. Institutions were rated based on personal experience, accessibility, support, cost of the program, expected student success, and more. Additionally, GTC was the
No. 1 technical college in the state of SC included on the list. It achieved a five-star rating and was ranked No. 2 out of all colleges and universities in the state — second only to Clemson University.

Greenville Technical College works with all types of students to help them fulfill their educational goals — wherever they are in life . Its online program allows students to work around their schedule backed by an in-person + online support system to provide direction no matter what life throws your way.

Greenville Technical College offers a variety of online and hybrid options . Explore the
online schedule to find the classes, degree, or certificate that’s right for you.*

Community Policy