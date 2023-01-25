Read full article on original website
Related
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
The "Daisy Jones & The Six" TV Show Includes a Full Album: Listen to the First Song
Fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid's "Daisy Jones & the Six" — the best-selling, blockbuster novel that was released in 2019 — are definitely very excited for the new miniseries based on the story, coming to Amazon Prime Video this March. But perhaps even more exciting is the fact that the series creators also made a real album, "Aurora," for the band. For fans of the novel, it's been a long time coming.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
wonderwall.com
Luke Bryan goes on rant about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch, STD tests
Luke Bryan is being skewered on social media after the "uncalled for" way he introduced fellow country singer Dustin Lynch at a music festival in Mexico. During his Crash My Playa 2023 festival, the "American Idol" judge attempted to joke while hyping up his pal, who was set to play a set. However, fans felt something was lost in communication after Luke's unfriendly and bizarre introduction of Dustin, which referenced STD tests, drugs and drinking.
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton Might’ve Just Posted the Most Legendary Studio Session Pic of All Time
On Dolly Parton’s birthday Thursday, rocker Stevie Nicks hinted at a collaboration with the “Jolene” singer on Twitter. The Fleetwood Mac... The post Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton Might’ve Just Posted the Most Legendary Studio Session Pic of All Time appeared first on Outsider.
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday with all-star concert
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more will sing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton shares who will be singing with her on her upcoming "Rock Star" album.
Harper's Bazaar
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of more than four years, John Miller. A source told Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed...
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking: Stream
Apple TV+’s heartfelt new series Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as a pair of therapists dealing with personal struggles of their own, making Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard an obvious choice to record the title theme. Called “Frightening Fishes,” the track has just been released to accompany the show’s debut on the streamer.
Comments / 0