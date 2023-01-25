ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What's the latest on Lexington Sporting Club

 3 days ago
Green looks good on you, Lexington. | Graphic by LEXtoday

We are just under six weeks away from kicking off Lexington Sporting Club’s inaugural season Saturday, March 18 at One Knoxville FC. To help you keep up with all the excitement , here’s a recap of roster additions, notable headlines, and key dates.

The roster

For the past few weeks, we’ve seen numerous player signings from other USL League One teams, and from around the world . Lexingtonians might recognize names like Wildcat alumni Kaelin Fox , Lafayette graduate Kimball Jackson , and Bryan Station superstar Diallo Irakoze, who have all joined their hometown team.

Newsworthy notes

  • The organization has inked a partnership with local gym Proof Fitness to offer “ Elite Training ” for its youth club participants.
  • Sam Stockley , who served as the Sporting Director helping to bring the USL League One team to the Horse Capital of the World, was named the team’s first head coach .
  • Taylor Spyker just joined the organization as the head athletic trainer . Taylor most recently spent eight years at UK Athletics working with the football, men’s soccer, and cheerleading teams.

Key dates

The road has been a little rocky on Lexington SC’s journey to settle down roots. Today, Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss various zoning items. On the docket will be a zone change for a parcel of land near the I-75 junction on Athens-Boonesboro Road . This is where Lexington SC hopes to put its outdoor practice facilities .


In the meantime, thanks to a partnership with Transylvania University , the team has been able to train at Thomas Field.

While the location is still TBD , Lexington SC will host its first home game on Saturday, April 8 against Forward Madison (Hey, 608today ) .

Although ticket deposits are sold out for the home matches, you can still get on the waitlist
for when spots open up.

