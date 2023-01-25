ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023

The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games

One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks

Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Ryan Nielsen Named Falcons Defensive Coordinator After Dean Pees Retirement

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have named New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator after ex-DC Dean Pees announced his retirement. The 43-year-old Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017. He's served as the team's defensive line coach from 2017 to 2020...
Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day

The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
Ed Reed Posts Instagram DMs with Shannon Sharpe After Bethune-Cookman Controversy

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed shared a private exchange he had with fellow NFL legend Shannon Sharpe following his abrupt exit from Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats hired Reed to be their head football coach but didn't ratify his contract after he publicly criticized the conditions at the program. Ed Reed...

