It's Tax Season–Score a Great Deal on TurboTax Software Today While It's 36% Off

By Erica Radol
 3 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock

I’m old enough to remember doing my taxes in person; that wasn’t fun but risking not submitting them on time wasn’t an alternative either. It’s been a blessing to have the alternative of doing taxes online, but even that has gotten a little pricey. So today's best deal is scoring a TurboTax download , which includes state tax, for just $45–even cheaper than TurboTax online. This deal includes up to five federal submissions, so you can share with family, and it works with Windows or Mac.

The tax prep software walks you through each stage of the filing, so it’s goof-proof. It even has flags if something was entered incorrectly. You enter W2 or other income, if you own a home, etc., while the software incorporates hundreds of deductions. You can submit to the IRS directly from the completion page and never stamp an envelope. What I appreciate most is that information like W2s can be automatically imported, and it will keep last year’s filing too. Today, the download is 36% off on Amazon, so prep early and stay on the good side of the IRS, not to mention get a return deposited in your bank account quickly.

