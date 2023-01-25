ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Will Sue DeSantis for Rejection of AP African American Studies

By Eileen Grench
 3 days ago
Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Three Advanced Placement (AP) students will file a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis for rejecting a proposed AP course in African-American studies , according to famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. “By rejecting the program, DeSantis has made it clear he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong,” Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said at an event teasing the suit on Wednesday. Fedrick C. Ingram, a representative of the American Federation of Teachers, also said the governor should be ashamed for his administration claiming the curriculum lacked value. Uproar has exploded nationwide over the rejection of the course, which as The Daily Beast reported, appears to have stemmed from a predictable right-wing concern about the presence therein of critical race theory, an academic framework regarding systemic racism that is basically never taught in K-12 classes. Rep. Michele Rayener called the use of the academic theory as an excuse to deny the course a “dog whistle.”

Leon Williams
3d ago

Well sadly this is what it's come to the students have more sense then the person running thier state. Fear is incredible when you have it and Ronnie is full of fear not sure what he is scared but he is scared!!!

