Idaho State

Boy, 7, Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs on Idaho Reservation

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
GoFundMe

A 7-year-old Idaho boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs Saturday night, leading authorities to euthanize the canines and issue 15 citations to their owners. The attack, which happened on the property of the dogs’ owners within the Fort Hall Native American reservation, also severely injured the boy’s mom when she tried to stop the mauling, police said. Two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs were involved, cops said. The owners, who the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said are not tribal members, were cited for a “Vicious Animal Attack” and for their dogs not being vaccinated against rabies, among other things. Police said the FBI is involved, and their findings may lead to federal charges. A GoFundMe set up for the family said the mother, Emily Carroll, was rushed into emergency surgery but her son, Kellan, didn’t make it. “I know Emily, and I know she did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack,” the fundraiser says. “She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy.”

Comments / 71

John Carista
3d ago

I really hate reading about tragedies like this I can't imagine the pain the little boy was going through one being mild to death Put the owner in prison where you belongs

Reply
13
Angel
3d ago

Charge the owner with murder. Time to hold people who want dangerous dogs accountable.

Reply(6)
45
justagirltalkin
2d ago

This is devastating to read. I can't even fathom the horror this boy and his mom endured. ABSOLUTLY no reason anyone needs a vicious dog. You have a vicious dog then your responsible for their actions.

Reply(1)
6
