Text Message ‘Scammers’ Target ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Text message “scammers” have reportedly been trying to recruit truckers from the failed “P eople’s Convoy ” movement to join a multi-level marketing scheme. Members who’d given their phone numbers to the “People’s Convoy, a group formed last year to protest COVID-19 mandates, got an anonymous text message on Saturday that said: “Hi Patriot friends!!! Biden is killing us at the pump, we have some help for you!” according to Talking Points Memo. Instead of detailing another plan to swarm Washington, the message offered links to a sketchy business plan some of the trucker group’s organizers rejected immediately. “Hi everyone! We just want to let everyone know that if you are receiving text messages that say The People’s Convoy, they are from scammers and are not from us,” Kris Young, one of the Facebook group’s administrators said. “Please do not click the links and delete the messages.”

Read it at Talking Points Memo