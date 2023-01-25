ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Text Message ‘Scammers’ Target ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmewc_0kR7zNqe00
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Text message “scammers” have reportedly been trying to recruit truckers from the failed “P eople’s Convoy ” movement to join a multi-level marketing scheme. Members who’d given their phone numbers to the “People’s Convoy, a group formed last year to protest COVID-19 mandates, got an anonymous text message on Saturday that said: “Hi Patriot friends!!! Biden is killing us at the pump, we have some help for you!” according to Talking Points Memo. Instead of detailing another plan to swarm Washington, the message offered links to a sketchy business plan some of the trucker group’s organizers rejected immediately. “Hi everyone! We just want to let everyone know that if you are receiving text messages that say The People’s Convoy, they are from scammers and are not from us,” Kris Young, one of the Facebook group’s administrators said. “Please do not click the links and delete the messages.”

Read it at Talking Points Memo

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Pete Lakeman

Former FBI officer arrested; he was paid by agents of Russian billionaire he had investigated

In a case with heavy undertones of sending a thief to catch a thief, a former FBI counterintelligence senior officer has found himself on the other side of the law. Charles McGonigal, was charged on Monday for taking up to $250,000 from a former Albanian intelligence officer. He was also charged in using his position to make efforts in having a Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska removed from a sanctions list.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Law & Crime

‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver

Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint. “This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy