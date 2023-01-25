Cops Determine Britney Spears Isn’t in Danger After Wellness Check
After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, watchful fans concerned for her well-being called the sheriff’s office in Ventura County, California, and cops were sent to conduct a wellness check on the pop star at her home, TMZ reports . Deputies who went to check on Spears then determined she was in no danger, the site reports . Spears alarmed customers at downtown L.A. restaurant Joey’s last week when they observed her “ talking gibberish ”; she also announced on Sunday that she’d changed her name to “ River Red .”
