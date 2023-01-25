Living Well

The homeowners were introduced to Central Oregon a few years ago when their daughter hosted a family gathering at her home in Bend, Oregon. “We were mesmerized by the beauty of the high desert and the neighboring mountains,” one of them says. They arranged a visit to Juniper Preserve—a 640-acre resort and residential community with a focus on well-being—and soon found a home with watercolor vistas of Mount Bachelor and the Three Sisters Wilderness. A big plus: two side-by-side golf courses—a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and a Tom Fazio Championship Course. Juniper Preserve is encircled by 20,000 acres of federally protected land (including a centuries-old juniper forest) and the surrounding wilderness serves as the ultimate gym—a place of activity like hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking, as well as a center of stillness, meditation, and introspection. “We have always enjoyed working out and eating healthy,” the homeowner says. “Living at Juniper Preserve has encouraged us to do more.”

“Our guiding principles are centered around well-being and nature to encourage personal health and a connection with all components of life,” says Juniper Preserve General Manager Spencer Schaub. “Our setting and landscape naturally become an extension to our curated wellness offerings, which explore and celebrate the many different meanings of, and paths to, wellness.”

A distinctive natural-stone fireplace is a focal point of the great room. French doors frame expansive views and open out onto the patio with a hot tub and fireplace. In winter, the windows remain uncovered for maximum solar gain; in summer, motorized shades block the strong sunlight. For interior design, the homeowners called on Jamie Hildebrand, owner of Breit+Hill Home in Salem, Oregon, with whom they had worked on other projects. “We chose fabrics and finishes that are neutral, organically inspired, and flexible, so the décor can easily be changed.” The homeowner says: “Having my morning coffee in this room while looking out on the Cascades never gets old.” The home’s rustic wood-and-stone exterior reflect its natural surroundings.

The primary bedroom is anchored by a monumental “statement” bed. “The homeowners just fell in love with it,” says Hildebrand. “I was initially worried that it was just too big and would not work, but a large, airy room like this easily accommodated the heavier bed.”

His-and-hers separate vanities and a tub that looks out onto the juniper, yarrow, purple sage, and other high-desert vegetation gives this spa-like bathroom its character. “It is completely private, unless some golfer hits a totally crazy ball,” the homeowner says with a smile.

“My husband”—a retired executive of a natural foods company—“loves to grill when we have friends over,” says the homeowner. Everyone gathers in the open-plan kitchen, which has French doors that open to the outdoors. The island is made of durable, easy-to-clean natural stone. “White barstools give the kitchen a fresh touch,” says Hildebrand. Wood cabinets have a two-layer antique finish, and rustic metal drawer pulls are a nod to the historically ubiquitous farriers of the American West. The high-end, Energy Star–rated appliances are by Sub Zero and Wolf. More than 75% of the stainless steel and nearly 50% of the plastic in Sub Zero refrigerators are recycled materials. A small, under-counter refrigerator keeps wine at the perfect temperature. Red wine is stored in an attractive, curvilinear, on-counter rack.

Nature’s Way

A behind-the-scenes look at wellness destination Juniper Preserve.

“The pandemic amplified our understanding of wellness, altering the foundation of how we live and how luxury communities provide for owners and guests,” says Juniper Preserve General Manager Spencer Schaub. “Today, people place a higher value on personal health and personal relationships.” To highlight its dedication to well-being, Juniper Preserve has appointed its first-ever director of wellness, Maddison Lee Katchem, who has certifications from the National Holistic Institute and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is passionate about wellness and enjoys coaching residents in how to integrate restorative wellness into their everyday routines to live their best possible lives for as long as possible. “Every little bit we do is greater than each of its parts,” she says.

The resort offers classes in yoga, breath work, sound healing, and meditation, and a walking meditation labyrinth in which every stone is placed with intention and care. An on-site lava cave (created by lava that flowed like a river below the surface of the property eons ago) is ideal for group meditations, sound baths, and fire ceremonies. In the newly launched Juniper Spa, signature treatments rooted in ancient traditions use herbal-infused oils made from foraged local plants and other natural ingredients. Massages, inspired by the five elements of Ayurveda, concentrate on stimulating the lymphatic and circulatory systems. One of the most popular is the Himalayan Pink Salt Stone Massage, during which hot stones release naturally occurring minerals that are absorbed through the skin, helping reduce stress and ease sore muscles. Equally popular is the Transcendence Massage, which uses warm oil infused with sage and juniper. “It is slow and relaxing,” says Katchem. “Like being in the ocean and having waves lap over you.”

Well-being workshops and other holistic programming and retreats (in partnership with well-regarded wellness leaders) are planned for 2023. Residents will be offered priority. Non-residents are welcome to sign up and book a stay at Juniper Lodge (pictured top left).

